Queens father convicted of murdering 3-year-old son and abusing younger brother

QUEENS, NY — The tragic incident unfolded at a family shelter in Elmhurst, where a 3-year-old boy was found naked, bruised, and unresponsive on the floor, covered in cold water — now, nearly three years later, his father has been convicted of his murder.

Shaquan Butler, 29, was found guilty Wednesday night of depraved indifference murder, assault, and multiple counts of child endangerment after a Queens jury deliberated for three hours. He now faces 32 years to life in prison for the death of his son, Shaquan Butler Jr., and the assault of the child’s younger brother.

The horrifying incident occurred on November 13, 2022, inside a room at the Pan-American Hotel shelter, where Butler was living with the children and their mother. At around 7:40 p.m., the mother called 911 to report the older boy was not breathing.

Emergency responders arrived to find the toddler unconscious, his body marked with visible bruises, including three large ones on his forehead. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Butler initially told authorities the child had choked while eating and that he tried to save him. That account was contradicted by the autopsy, which revealed extensive internal injuries.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the child died from blunt force trauma to the torso. He had three liver lacerations, internal bleeding, and 23 rib fractures — some of which were sustained days before his death. His stomach was empty, and no signs of choking were found.

The investigation also revealed disturbing details about the boy’s 2-year-old brother. A medical examination showed signs of malnutrition and injuries consistent with ongoing physical abuse.

Butler was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant, who presided over the trial, is scheduled to sentence Butler on September 3.

District Attorney Melinda Katz called the case “heartbreaking” and said the prosecution held Butler accountable for the death and abuse of two young children under his care.

