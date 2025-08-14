Road rage turns violent with gunfire on busy Maryland road

Greenbelt, MD – A Tuesday evening commute turned violent when a driver opened fire during a road rage confrontation on Kenilworth Avenue, prompting an urgent search for the suspect by Greenbelt Police.

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. on August 12 near the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Edmonston Road. A man driving in traffic reported that another vehicle — described as a newer model silver or gray four-door Lexus sedan — nearly collided with him while swerving across lanes.

The suspect, described as a Black man with dark brown skin in his late 30s to early 40s, allegedly brandished a firearm after being confronted by the victim. He fired at the victim, who attempted to flee in his vehicle. The suspect then followed and fired two additional shots, striking the victim’s car before escaping down Greenbelt Road.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment. Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Detective Fernandez at (240) 532-9399 or email [email protected]. Tips can also be shared with the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.

––

Key Points