Search underway for missing Manchester woman last seen in Ocean Gate

by Breaking Local News Report

Manchester Township, NJ — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Ashley Davis, who was last seen early Tuesday morning in Ocean Gate and has not been heard from since.

Davis was last seen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday wearing gray shorts, a white Nike hooded sweatshirt, and a black and pink hat bearing her name. She may be driving a silver 2024 Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey license plate S69UEK.

Despite numerous investigative efforts, including canvassing the area and checking known locations, police say Davis’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The Manchester Township Police Department is leading the search and is urging anyone with information to call them at 732-657-6111.

