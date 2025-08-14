Squatter sentenced to prison after claiming Queens home as his own

Queens, NY – A 41-year-old man was sentenced to prison this week after illegally occupying a vacant home in St. Albans, claiming it as his residence and housing pit bulls in the basement.

True Jackson was sentenced to two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. Prosecutors say Jackson moved into the single-family home in spring of 2024 without permission, listed it as his official address, and presented a forged lease as proof of residence.

The investigation by the Queens District Attorney’s Housing and Worker Protection Bureau revealed that Jackson had no legal right to the property, which had been vacated by the rightful owner months earlier. Family members of the homeowner alerted authorities after noticing activity in the supposedly empty residence.

On July 31, police responded to a domestic dispute at the address and found Jackson, his stepbrother, and the stepbrother’s girlfriend claiming to live at the home. Jackson’s name was on a fraudulent lease found during a search warrant execution.

Pit bulls discovered in the basement were turned over to animal control and were reported to be in good condition.

Jackson’s stepbrother and the stepbrother’s girlfriend had previously pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and received conditional discharges.

——————————————

Key Points