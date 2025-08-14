Stolen gun and drugs found in New Jersey traffic busts

Two traffic stops hours apart led to gun and drug charges after officers recovered illegal firearms and narcotics.

Handcuffs used during police arrest.

Linden, NJ – Two men were arrested during separate traffic stops Saturday and are now facing multiple felony charges after police recovered illegal handguns, drugs, and a stolen firearm.

Jeffrey Reyes, 29, of Elizabeth, was pulled over around 12:40 a.m. on the 400 block of N. Wood Avenue after he was spotted using a cell phone without a hands-free device. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an illegal handgun. He was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Later that day, around 4:15 p.m., officers stopped Michael Cidieudfort, 42, of Newark, on the 1400 block of E. Edgar Road (Route 1). A follow-up investigation with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s K9 Unit uncovered a stolen handgun, along with oxycodone, promethazine, and marijuana.

Cidieudfort faces second-degree weapons charges, including possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree possession of stolen property, and multiple narcotics-related offenses. These include two counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree distribution in a designated park zone.

Both men were transported to Essex County Jail and remain in custody pending upcoming court appearances.

Key Points

  • Jeffrey Reyes and Michael Cidieudfort were arrested in Linden during separate traffic stops
  • Reyes is charged with illegal handgun possession; Cidieudfort faces weapons, drug, and theft charges
  • Police recovered two handguns—one stolen—and multiple controlled substances

