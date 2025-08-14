Stolen gun and drugs found in New Jersey traffic busts

Linden, NJ – Two men were arrested during separate traffic stops Saturday and are now facing multiple felony charges after police recovered illegal handguns, drugs, and a stolen firearm.

Jeffrey Reyes, 29, of Elizabeth, was pulled over around 12:40 a.m. on the 400 block of N. Wood Avenue after he was spotted using a cell phone without a hands-free device. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an illegal handgun. He was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Later that day, around 4:15 p.m., officers stopped Michael Cidieudfort, 42, of Newark, on the 1400 block of E. Edgar Road (Route 1). A follow-up investigation with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s K9 Unit uncovered a stolen handgun, along with oxycodone, promethazine, and marijuana.

Cidieudfort faces second-degree weapons charges, including possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree possession of stolen property, and multiple narcotics-related offenses. These include two counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree distribution in a designated park zone.

Both men were transported to Essex County Jail and remain in custody pending upcoming court appearances.

