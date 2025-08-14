Teen indicted in Toms River hit-and-run that killed woman

Toms River, NJ – An 18-year-old man from Lake Hiawatha has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in Toms River that left one woman dead and her husband seriously injured after he allegedly fled the scene following a high-speed collision in May.

On August 14, a grand jury in Ocean County formally indicted Abel Mathukutty on multiple charges, including Vehicular Homicide, Assault by Auto, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Death, and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury. The charges stem from a May 24 crash on Route 37 eastbound in Toms River.

The incident occurred around 7:25 p.m. when officers responded to a Mercedes sedan that had crashed into a utility pole. The driver, Deborah Barone, 59, and her husband, Michael Barone, 64, both of Toms River, were found with serious injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals, where Deborah Barone later died from her injuries. Michael Barone was treated and released.

An investigation determined that a white Infiniti sedan, allegedly driven by Mathukutty, struck the Mercedes on the driver’s side, causing it to veer off the road and crash. The Infiniti fled the scene and was later stopped by Seaside Park Police around 8:00 p.m. Officers observed heavy passenger-side damage and deployed airbags. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle, and Mathukutty was taken into custody.

Following further investigation, authorities concluded the Infiniti had been traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone at the time of the crash. As a result, Mathukutty was later charged with Vehicular Homicide and Assault by Auto on June 11. He was served with those charges at Toms River Police Headquarters and released pending court proceedings under New Jersey Bail Reform.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit–Vehicular Homicide Squad led the investigation with assistance from Toms River and Seaside Park police, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

