Two drown in rip currents as Tropical Storm Erin churns up Jersey Shore waters

Seaside Heights, NJ — A family beach outing turned tragic Monday evening as powerful rip currents fueled by Tropical Storm Erin dragged six swimmers into distress off Webster Avenue Beach, leaving a 31-year-old man dead and five others hospitalized.

Waters off the U.S. East Coast remain dangerous as Tropical Storm Erin continues to churn water from Maine to Florida.

At around 6:55 p.m., emergency crews from Seaside Heights and neighboring departments launched a coordinated water rescue after multiple 911 calls reported a group caught in rough surf about 100 yards offshore. Firefighters, equipped with rescue swimmers and watercraft, reached the victims in under two minutes and initiated a multi-stage operation to bring all six swimmers back to shore.

The last swimmer to be pulled from the water—found unresponsive—was recovered by Assistant Chief Tim Farrell and a rescue swimmer using a sled pulled by a jet ski. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated in the water and continued on land by paramedics with the Tri-Boro First Aid Squad. The man, later identified as a Trenton resident, was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead.

The other five victims were reported in stable condition.

Just an hour earlier, a separate rescue at the same beach involved a woman caught about 30 yards offshore. She was successfully brought back by a Seaside Heights rescue swimmer and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The back-to-back incidents unfolded after lifeguards had gone off duty, around 5 p.m., highlighting the dangers of entering the ocean without supervision—especially during tropical storm conditions.



The victims, part of a Spanish-speaking family from Trenton, were unfamiliar with the escalating surf.

Officials say the beach may begin closing earlier when conditions are rough, and new signage warning of the dangers will be posted directly on the sand in multiple languages. Chief Billy Rumbolo urged beachgoers to avoid the ocean when lifeguards are not present, emphasizing that even experienced swimmers can be overwhelmed by rip currents.

Emergency responders noted that conditions were particularly dangerous Monday due to the lingering effects of Tropical Storm Erin, which has been churning up swells and rip currents across the Atlantic coast.

This marks the second drowning on the East Coast that evening. Around 6 p.m., a 77-year-old woman drowned at Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn under similar circumstances—also after lifeguards had gone off duty.

The Seaside Heights tragedy unfolded in front of stunned beachgoers and boardwalk visitors, many of whom watched helplessly as first responders raced to reach those in danger.

