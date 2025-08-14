Video and 911 calls released in fatal police shooting of armed man in Pemberton Township

Trenton, NJ – State officials have released new video footage and 911 recordings from the ongoing investigation into a fatal police shooting that occurred last October in Pemberton Township, where a 57-year-old man was shot after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) released two body-worn camera videos and three 911 calls on Wednesday related to the October 19 encounter that led to the death of Marvin Taylor, of Browns Mills.

Officials say a 911 call at 3:22 p.m. reported smoke coming from a residence on Woodland Avenue. Both the Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department and local police responded to the scene in the Browns Mills section of the township.

At the scene, officers were informed that a man with a firearm—later identified as Taylor—was in the backyard. Officers moved to a wooded area behind the home and attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands.

According to investigators, Taylor exchanged gunfire with Officer Kyle McQueen of the Pemberton Township Police Department. Taylor was struck and officers rendered first aid. He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

A firearm was recovered near Taylor’s body. No other civilians or officers were injured in the encounter.

The released recordings, including 911 calls and body-worn camera footage, are available to the public at: https://njoag.box.com/s/htl9zx9cftve0q1hoqp2x0mxw95cbw8k.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate all deaths that occur during law enforcement encounters or while in custody. The case will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are warranted.

Taylor’s family was given the opportunity to view the footage prior to its public release. The investigation remains ongoing.

––

