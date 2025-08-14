Warren County grandmother wins $2 million in PA Lottery game

Erie, PA – A 42-year-old grandmother from Warren County was presented with a ceremonial check after winning more than $2 million through the Pennsylvania Lottery’s MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots online game, the largest internet instant prize awarded on that game in the state’s history.

Nicole Walter won $2,021,096.49 while playing the game on her mobile device, part of a casual gaming session that turned into the biggest win to date for the MONOPOLY-themed title offered by the Lottery. The check presentation took place at the Lottery’s Area Office in Erie.

Walter, a breast cancer survivor who recently completed radiation treatment, is also a heart attack survivor and a grandmother to ten. She said she plans to use her prize money to renovate her farmhouse, a property she purchased from a close family friend that holds personal significance.

She has been playing Pennsylvania Lottery online games since they became available in 2018 and often plays using her mobile phone. The MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots game features connect-style gameplay and offers shared progressive jackpots across multiple participating states.

In addition to playing online games, Walter has a background in motorsports and previously drove race cars. Now, she plans to focus on restoring her home and spending more time with family.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said this historic win reflects the kind of life-changing payouts that continue to benefit players throughout the state. Since launching online in May 2018, the Lottery’s internet games have generated over $500 million in profits, which help fund programs that support older Pennsylvanians.

MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots is one of several online games available through the Pennsylvania Lottery website and official mobile app. Players can also purchase tickets for draw games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and Match 6 Lotto.

