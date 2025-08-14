Wawa stop for coffee turns into $50K payday for Dundalk woman

Baltimore, MD – A routine stop for coffee led to a $50,000 Powerball win for a Dundalk woman who rarely plays the Lottery but was enticed by the sight of a growing jackpot sign inside a Baltimore Wawa.

The Baltimore County resident purchased her ticket at the Wawa store located at 4901 Boston Street on the afternoon of August 8. The ticket was for the August 9 drawing, which featured a jackpot exceeding $500 million. Days later, she scanned the ticket at a lottery retailer near her home and received a message instructing her to see the cashier.

After a store clerk checked the ticket, it was confirmed she had won a $50,000 third-tier prize by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

The woman, an industrial worker, visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on August 12 to claim her prize. She said she typically buys lottery tickets no more than twice a month and had not expected the impulse purchase to result in such a significant win.

She plans to share the winnings with her family and favorite charities and mentioned that she may use part of the prize money to enhance a previously planned trip.

The win comes as the Powerball jackpot continues to rise, with the top prize standing at $526 million for the August 13 drawing.

