Woman shot and killed inside Benning Heights home

Washington, DC – A woman was found fatally shot inside a residence in Benning Heights late Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 11:01 a.m. on August 13, Fifth District officers responded to the 3300 block of 15th Street NE after receiving a report of a shooting. Inside the location, officers found an adult female unconscious but still breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital where, despite emergency medical efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Mignon Brown-Massey, a resident of Northeast DC.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Authorities have not yet announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Key Points

  • A 36-year-old woman was found shot inside a Benning Heights residence on August 13
  • The victim, Mignon Brown-Massey, was transported to the hospital but later died
  • MPD is investigating and offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case
