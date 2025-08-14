Woman shot and killed inside Benning Heights home

Washington, DC – A woman was found fatally shot inside a residence in Benning Heights late Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.
At approximately 11:01 a.m. on August 13, Fifth District officers responded to the 3300 block of 15th Street NE after receiving a report of a shooting. Inside the location, officers found an adult female unconscious but still breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.
DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital where, despite emergency medical efforts, she was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Mignon Brown-Massey, a resident of Northeast DC.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Authorities have not yet announced any suspects or arrests in the case.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
––
