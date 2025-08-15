Jersey Shore town braces as Hurricane Erin looms with possible Category 4 strength

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A shore town devastated by Superstorm Sandy is preparing for another potential hit as Tropical Storm Erin threatens to strengthen into a powerful hurricane.

Emergency officials in Berkeley Township are warning residents to secure property now, with forecasters predicting Erin could intensify into a Category 4 storm, according to township officials.

Erin is currently listed as a tropical storm and is still east of the Carribean islands.

Even if the storm stays offshore, authorities say high winds, heavy rain, and flooding are still expected along the coast.

The Berkeley Township Office of Emergency Management issued the alert Thursday, urging both full-time and seasonal residents to begin storm preparations ahead of the August 15–17 weekend. The township, which sits along the Barnegat Bay, was heavily impacted by Sandy in 2012 and remains vulnerable to coastal storms.

Officials advised residents, particularly those living near the shoreline, to secure outdoor items such as furniture, grills, and loose yard equipment. Authorities stressed that storm conditions could prevent return access later in the week, and early preparation could be critical.

The National Hurricane Center and several meteorological agencies are tracking Erin’s path closely. While the exact trajectory remains uncertain, models show the storm could reach major hurricane status—with wind speeds over 130 mph—by early next week.

The Office of Emergency Management announced it would disseminate all critical updates through Berkeley Police and Township Facebook pages, as well as the NIXLE alert system.

Residents were also reminded to create a basic emergency evacuation plan, charge electronic devices, and prepare supply kits including water, medicine, food, and critical documents.

With the peak of hurricane season approaching, Berkeley officials emphasized safety, particularly regarding generator usage. Residents were cautioned not to run generators indoors and to know the voltage requirements of all appliances.