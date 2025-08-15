Man indicted in brutal Middletown stabbing after luring victim through dating app

ORANGE COUNTY, NY – A Middletown man was indicted Thursday for a violent stabbing attack after allegedly luring a victim through a dating app.

Reggie Florence, 28, is accused of ambushing the victim inside his home and stabbing him repeatedly in the neck, torso, and eyes.

The victim survived but suffered devastating injuries, including the loss of an eye.

According to prosecutors, Florence began chatting with the victim on a dating app on August 3, then invited him to his home in the City of Middletown under the pretense of giving him a massage. Once the victim lay on the floor, Florence allegedly launched the attack, stabbing the man from behind with a large kitchen knife.

The assault continued as the victim struggled to escape, with Florence reportedly targeting the victim’s eyes and torso in what officials described as a frenzied assault. A neighbor who heard the disturbance called police, who arrived to find Florence standing over the victim, still armed and struggling with the knife.

Police took Florence into custody at the scene and recovered a mop, bucket, and bleach nearby, raising questions about whether the attack had been premeditated. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Florence was arraigned on charges including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Assault in the First Degree. He was remanded to the Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash, $1 million secured bond, or $2 million partially secured bond. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, August 28.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler credited the City of Middletown Police Department and the New York State Police for their swift response, which may have saved the victim’s life.