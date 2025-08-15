Masked robbers rip chains off woman’s neck in broad daylight Bronx ambush

BRONX, NY – A woman waiting for a cab in broad daylight was ambushed by two masked robbers who ripped chains from her neck and fled on foot.

The brazen stick-up happened Monday afternoon near Bronx Park East and Lydig Avenue as the 41-year-old victim stood on the sidewalk.

One of the robbers pulled a gun and threatened the woman while the other yanked the jewelry before both bolted.

The woman sustained pain and swelling to her neck but declined hospitalization, police said. The robbery occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. within the 49th Precinct, not far from the Pelham Parkway area.

Both suspects were described as young males, approximately 18 to 20 years old, wearing black ski masks, black sweatshirts, and black sweatpants. Police released surveillance images of the pair and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

After snatching the two chains, the suspects fled on foot toward an unknown direction. Detectives have canvassed the area for additional surveillance footage and are working with local businesses to identify the suspects.

The NYPD is asking the public to review the surveillance images and report any tips to Crime Stoppers. The case remains under investigation.