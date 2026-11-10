21-year-old man was fatally shot in dc

A young man was found unconscious with gunshot wounds. Police are offering $25K for answers.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 21-year-old Southeast DC man was shot to death late Sunday night, leaving homicide detectives searching for whoever opened fire just before midnight. Police found the victim unconscious and not breathing on 51st Street, where emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to save his life.

The victim was identified as Khali Thompson, 21, of Southeast DC. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Sixth District officers responded to the 800 block of 51st Street SE around 11:43 p.m. on November 8 after receiving a report of a shooting.

Thompson was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, turning the late-night shooting into a homicide investigation.

Young Man Found Dying on Southeast DC Street

The fatal shooting unfolded Sunday night in the 800 block of 51st Street SE, where police were dispatched shortly before midnight.

Responding officers discovered Thompson unconscious and not breathing, with injuries consistent with gunfire.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and attempted to revive him, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently identified Thompson as the victim in a homicide announcement released Monday, November 9.

Investigators have not disclosed how many times Thompson was shot or whether he was found on the street, sidewalk or another part of the property.

Police also have not released details about what happened immediately before the shooting.

The department has not identified a suspect, announced an arrest or described a possible motive.

DC Homicide Detectives Search for Shooter

The investigation is being handled by the Metropolitan Police Department following the initial response by Sixth District officers.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify whoever was responsible for Thompson’s death.

The department has not publicly disclosed whether surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts or other evidence has provided investigative leads.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

The case adds another fatal shooting to the District’s ongoing gun violence investigations.

For Thompson’s family and the Southeast DC community, the immediate unanswered question is who killed the 21-year-old and why.

No information about Thompson’s personal background or the circumstances leading up to the shooting was included in the police announcement.

Police Offer $25K Reward for Information Leading to Conviction

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide in Washington, DC.

Anyone who knows something about Thompson’s killing is urged not to confront a possible suspect or take independent action.

Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or sending a text message to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Investigators announced the homicide publicly Monday, November 9, but have not released information about a suspect or any arrests.

The department’s official report identifies the case under CCN 26161110.

The shooting remains under investigation.