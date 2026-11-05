Two attackers allegedly ambushed a young man before dawn on Roosevelt Avenue, punching and kicking him before fleeing with his belongings.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, N.Y. – A 23-year-old man was attacked from behind by two suspects who pushed him to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him during a violent early-morning robbery on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, according to police. One of the attackers grabbed the victim’s bag containing an iPhone, identification and cash before fleeing.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers program is seeking the public’s help identifying the two individuals involved in the September 14 robbery. The assault occurred at approximately 4:13 a.m. outside 87-09 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Photo: 23-year-old beaten and robbed on queens street

Investigators said the suspects approached the victim from behind before pushing him and launching the assault. One then took the man’s bag and fled eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue, leaving police searching for the individuals responsible.

Two Suspects Ambush Man on Roosevelt Avenue Before Dawn

The robbery occurred early Monday morning outside a commercial property along Roosevelt Avenue, one of the busiest corridors in Jackson Heights.

According to the NYPD, the victim was approached from behind by two unidentified individuals.

The attackers allegedly pushed him before beginning to punch and kick him.

During the confrontation, one suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and fled the scene.

Police have not disclosed whether the victim knew either suspect or whether any words were exchanged before the assault.

Investigators also have not provided information about the victim’s injuries or whether he required medical treatment.

The attack occurred shortly after 4 a.m., when the victim was outside the Roosevelt Avenue address.

Photo: 23-year-old beaten and robbed on queens street

Robbers Take iPhone, Wallet and Cash

The bag stolen during the assault contained several personal belongings, including an iPhone valued at approximately $720.

The victim also reported losing a wallet containing identification cards and approximately $40 in cash.

The phone and cash alone were valued at approximately $760, not including the bag, wallet or other personal items.

Police said the suspect carrying the stolen property fled eastbound along Roosevelt Avenue.

Investigators have not announced whether the phone or other belongings were recovered.

The department also did not disclose whether surveillance cameras captured the assault or the suspects’ escape.

No arrests were announced in the NYPD’s public appeal.

NYPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Queens Robbery Suspects

The New York Police Department is continuing to investigate the attack and is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

The suspects remain unidentified in the public information released by police.

Investigators are seeking tips from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, recognized the suspects or observed suspicious activity near 87-09 Roosevelt Avenue around the time of the robbery.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information may also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or the department’s @NYPDTips account on X.