23-year-old beaten and robbed on queens street

Two attackers allegedly ambushed a young man before dawn on Roosevelt Avenue, punching and kicking him before fleeing with his belongings.
JACKSON HEIGHTS, N.Y. – A 23-year-old man was attacked from behind by two suspects who pushed him to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him during a violent early-morning robbery on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, according to police. One of the attackers grabbed the victim’s bag containing an iPhone, identification and cash before fleeing.
The NYPD Crime Stoppers program is seeking the public’s help identifying the two individuals involved in the September 14 robbery. The assault occurred at approximately 4:13 a.m. outside 87-09 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Investigators said the suspects approached the victim from behind before pushing him and launching the assault. One then took the man’s bag and fled eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue, leaving police searching for the individuals responsible.
Two Suspects Ambush Man on Roosevelt Avenue Before Dawn
The robbery occurred early Monday morning outside a commercial property along Roosevelt Avenue, one of the busiest corridors in Jackson Heights.
According to the NYPD, the victim was approached from behind by two unidentified individuals.
The attackers allegedly pushed him before beginning to punch and kick him.
During the confrontation, one suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and fled the scene.
Police have not disclosed whether the victim knew either suspect or whether any words were exchanged before the assault.
Investigators also have not provided information about the victim’s injuries or whether he required medical treatment.
The attack occurred shortly after 4 a.m., when the victim was outside the Roosevelt Avenue address.
Robbers Take iPhone, Wallet and Cash
The bag stolen during the assault contained several personal belongings, including an iPhone valued at approximately $720.