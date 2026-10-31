23-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Baltimore Home, Man Taken Into Custody

A deadly overnight shooting leaves a young woman dead and a 24-year-old man facing questions.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 23-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a downtown Baltimore home early Thursday morning, and police took a 24-year-old man into custody at the scene for questioning as homicide detectives launched an investigation.

The deadly shooting was reported at approximately 1:52 a.m. in the unit block of North Calvert Street, where Baltimore Police Central District officers responded to a call about gunfire inside a residence.

When officers entered the home, they discovered the young woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the location but pronounced her dead at the scene.

Man Taken Into Custody After Deadly Downtown Baltimore Shooting

Police detained a 24-year-old man at the scene and transported him for questioning in connection with the woman’s death.

Investigators have not publicly identified the woman or the man taken into custody. The department’s initial announcement did not disclose whether the two knew each other or what circumstances led to the shooting.

No criminal charges were announced in the initial report, and police have not identified the detained man as the person responsible for the shooting.

The incident occurred in the heart of downtown Baltimore, along North Calvert Street, where officers secured the location as investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigating Woman’s Death

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Authorities have not released information about a possible motive, whether a firearm was recovered or what may have happened inside the residence before officers arrived.

The killing adds another case to the city’s ongoing homicide investigations, with detectives working to establish the events that led to the 23-year-old woman’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Thursday morning shooting to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.