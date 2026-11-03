29-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Allentown

A Monday evening shooting on North Ninth Street leaves a young man dead and homicide detectives searching for answers.

ALLENTOWN, PA – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Allentown, prompting a homicide investigation involving city police, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the county’s homicide task force. The victim was rushed to a hospital after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound, but he died from his injuries.

According to the Allentown Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of North Ninth Street at approximately 5:13 p.m. on November 2 after receiving a report of a shooting. Arriving officers located the wounded man and requested emergency medical assistance.

Allentown EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not publicly identified the man or released information about what led to the deadly shooting.

Deadly Shooting Rocks North Ninth Street in Allentown

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Ninth Street during the early evening hours Monday, bringing officers and emergency personnel to the scene.

Police confirmed that the 29-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

Despite being transported to a hospital for treatment, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The department has not disclosed whether the victim was shot inside a building, on the sidewalk or elsewhere along the block.

Authorities also have not released information about a possible suspect, the circumstances leading up to the gunfire or whether a weapon was recovered.

The department stated in its November 2 news release that there was no immediate threat to the public.

Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Joins Investigation

The deadly shooting is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department in coordination with the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.

The involvement of multiple agencies brings together local detectives, prosecutors and death investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified anyone suspected of involvement in the shooting.

Investigators also have not disclosed whether the shooting was targeted or whether the victim knew the person responsible.

Authorities have not provided information about potential witnesses or surveillance footage that could help establish what happened before the gunfire erupted.

Allentown Police Ask Public for Information

The Allentown Police Department is requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information relevant to the investigation.

Tips can be provided by calling detectives at 610-437-7721 or the department’s police desk at 610-437-7753, extension 1.

Anonymous information may also be submitted through the Tip411 application available through the department’s official Facebook page.

Police said no additional comments would be provided at the time of the initial announcement.

The victim’s identity remains undisclosed, and detectives have not announced any arrests.