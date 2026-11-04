$31. 7 million lottery winning streak sweeps maryland with six-figure scratch-offs

Three stores in Hyattsville, Landover and White Marsh lead a statewide lottery winning streak that produced 38 major prizes in one week.

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Lottery players collected more than $31.7 million in prizes during the final week of October, with three scratch-off tickets delivering $100,000 apiece at stores across the state. The biggest scratch-off prizes came from businesses in Hyattsville, Landover and White Marsh, giving three players a combined $300,000 in winnings.

According to the Maryland Lottery’s weekly winners report, 38 tickets statewide won prizes of $10,000 or more between October 26 and November 1. The winning tickets included scratch-offs, Pick 5, Powerball, FAST PLAY and Racetrax entries purchased in communities across Maryland.

The lottery also reported a $50,000 Powerball Double Play prize from a ticket sold in Adelphi, while several Pick 5 tickets worth $50,000 remained unclaimed when the agency issued its report Monday. The combined winnings exceeded $31.7 million across all prize levels, not just the 38 largest tickets.

Three Maryland Stores Sell $100K Scratch-Off Tickets

The week’s three biggest scratch-off prizes were claimed on tickets purchased at convenience stores and other retailers in Prince George’s and Baltimore counties.

State lotteries transfer wealth out of needy communities – CNS Maryland

Hyattsville — $100,000

A $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off ticket sold at RC Checks Cashed on Annapolis Road delivered one of the week’s top prizes.

8513 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover, MD 20785 | LoopNet

Landover — $100,000

Ardwick Liquors, 8307 Ardwick-Ardmore Road, sold a $100,000 Crossword 10th Edition ticket that produced another six-figure win.

EV Charging Stations | White Marsh, MD Supercharger | White Marsh, MD

White Marsh — $100,000

A Winter Multiplier scratch-off purchased at Royal Farms, 11905 Markey Way, delivered the week’s third $100,000 prize.

The Landover prize was claimed October 30 by a player who told lottery officials he planned to pay bills with his winnings. The Hyattsville prize was associated with a New Carrollton woman whose laundry-day pocket search led to the discovery of her winning ticket.

The White Marsh prize came from a Winter Multiplier ticket purchased by an Essex man who played the scratch-off between Racetrax games, according to the lottery.

Baltimore, Dundalk and Waldorf Among Other Big Scratch-Off Wins

Beyond the three six-figure prizes, two additional scratch-off tickets worth $50,000 were claimed in Baltimore.

One was an In The Green ticket sold at Maiden Choice Liquors, 1064 Maiden Choice Lane. The other was a Hello Money! ticket purchased at Sunoco, 5612 Baltimore National Pike.

Four $30,000 scratch-off prizes were also reported, with winning tickets sold at Charm City Liquors on Hollins Ferry Road in Baltimore, NP Liquors on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk, Exxon on Annapolis Road in Landover and Angelo’s Liquors on St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf.

The lottery recorded another 11 scratch-off prizes worth $10,000 each during the reporting period.

Those tickets were sold at locations including Giant in Silver Spring, Exxon in Gaithersburg, 7-Eleven in Olney, Shore Stop in Salisbury and Battleview Market in Sharpsburg.

The widespread winning activity placed retailers throughout central, southern and western Maryland on the state’s weekly prize list.

Pick 5 Delivers Multiple $50K Tickets Across Maryland

Maryland’s Pick 5 game also produced several substantial prizes during the week, including four individual tickets worth $50,000 from three retailers.

Two $50,000 tickets were sold October 31 at Byers Stop N Go, located at 152 Burhans Boulevard in Hagerstown.

Another $50,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold October 30 at a 7-Eleven on Fox Run Road in Clinton, while Sunoco on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills sold a $50,000 ticket October 31.

All four were listed as unclaimed when the Maryland Lottery released its report November 2.

The lottery also reported four $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold October 30 at Baden Gas on Brandywine Road in Brandywine. Those four prizes had all been claimed by the time of the announcement.

Additional $25,000 tickets were sold in Baltimore, California, Germantown and Upper Marlboro.

Adelphi Powerball Ticket Adds $50K to Winning Streak

The Powerball drawing on October 26 delivered a $50,000 Double Play prize through Shell Food Mart, located at 7430 Riggs Road in Adelphi.

That ticket remained unclaimed when the lottery issued its November 2 roundup.

At the time of the report, the Powerball jackpot had climbed to an estimated $793 million for Monday night’s drawing, with a projected cash value of $339.9 million.

The lottery said Maryland Powerball players had won nearly $5.4 million since the national jackpot was last hit on August 12, including 15 prizes worth at least $50,000.

Racetrax also generated notable prizes during the final week of October, including $21,523 from Ritchie Services in Capitol Heights, $19,854 from Safeway in Hanover and $15,617 from a BP station in Seabrook.

Maryland Lottery Reminds Players to Check Tickets and Claim Prizes

The Maryland Lottery recommends signing the backs of winning tickets and keeping them in a secure place until prizes are claimed.

Draw-game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing, while FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. Scratch-off claim deadlines depend on each game’s announced final claim date.

Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore by appointment.

Smaller prizes can be collected at authorized casino cashier windows, expanded cashing locations or lottery retailers, depending on the amount.

Complete claim instructions are available through the lottery’s official prize claim guide.