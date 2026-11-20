Gunfire hit three men and a woman on the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue on Thursday night. One man remains in critical condition, and police have not made an arrest.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Four people, including a 17-year-old, were wounded Thursday night when gunfire erupted as they stood together on a North Philadelphia street, police said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue, in the 26th Police District, at about 7:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Philadelphia Mass Shooting: What We Know So Far Four people were shot on the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue at about 7:41 p.m. Thursday.

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition. The other three are stable.

The victims were standing together when they heard gunshots and were hit, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects.

A 47-year-old man was shot twice, once in each cheek. He is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

A 52-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg. He is in critical condition at Temple.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh. Officers found him on the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue and took him to Temple, where he is stable.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and upper left arm. She was first listed in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable.

According to preliminary information from the Philadelphia Police Department, the victims were standing together when they heard gunshots and were struck.

No arrests have been made, and police said no suspects have been identified. Investigators held the scene into the night, and police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information can call or text the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sources: Philadelphia Police Department