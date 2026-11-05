$50k maryland lottery ticket sold at frostburg sheetz

A Sheetz convenience store in Allegany County sold a top-prize Bonus Match 5 ticket, with the Maryland Lottery announcing the winning numbers Wednesday.

FROSTBURG, MD – A Maryland Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz convenience store in Frostburg has hit a $50,000 top prize, bringing a major lottery win to Allegany County. The winning Bonus Match 5 ticket matched all five main numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Maryland Lottery announced Wednesday, November 4, that the winning ticket was purchased at Sheetz, 401 East Main Street in Frostburg. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, November 3, drawing were 2, 11, 15, 17 and 29, with 26 drawn as the Bonus Ball. The ticket matched the five main numbers to secure the game’s $50,000 top prize.

Frostburg Sheetz Sells $50,000 Lottery Ticket

The winning ticket came from the Sheetz convenience store on East Main Street, giving the Western Maryland retailer a notable lottery result.

According to lottery officials, the ticket matched all five numbers needed to claim the highest prize offered in Bonus Match 5.

The $50,000 prize is separate from the $500 bonus the lottery will award to the store for selling the ticket.

The Maryland Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its November 4 announcement.

Officials also did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the winning numbers were selected by the player or generated automatically.

For anyone who bought a Bonus Match 5 ticket in Frostburg ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the lottery’s announcement provides a reason to check their numbers carefully.

Maryland Bonus Match 5 Winning Numbers for November 3

The winning combination was 2, 11, 15, 17 and 29, with Bonus Ball 26.

The Bonus Match 5 game holds drawings seven nights a week, giving players a daily opportunity to compete for its $50,000 top prize.

Each play requires selecting five numbers from 1 through 39.

During the drawing, five winning numbers are selected, followed by a Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers.

Matching all five main numbers wins the top-tier prize.

Smaller prizes ranging from $2 to $600 are available for matching other qualifying combinations, including at least two main numbers plus the Bonus Ball or at least three main numbers.

A single play costs $1, with discounts available when multiple plays are purchased on one ticket slip.

The Frostburg ticket qualified for the top prize by matching the five main numbers without needing the Bonus Ball.

How to Claim the $50,000 Maryland Lottery Prize

Maryland Lottery prizes exceeding $25,000 must be claimed through the lottery’s headquarters in Baltimore, either in person or by mail.

The headquarters is located at Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330.

Players who choose to claim in person must schedule an appointment because walk-in claims are not accepted.

The lottery provides appointment availability through its online scheduling page.

Additional instructions, required documentation and claim procedures are available on the Maryland Lottery’s How to Claim page.

The $50,000 prize may be subject to applicable tax withholding.

Lottery officials recommend that players protect their tickets and verify their numbers through official lottery channels.

Allegany County Store Earns $500 for Top-Prize Ticket

The Sheetz at 401 East Main Street will receive a $500 retailer bonus as a result of the winning ticket sale.

Retailer bonuses are separate payments made to businesses that sell qualifying winning tickets.

The announcement did not indicate whether the Frostburg location has previously sold other major Maryland Lottery prizes.

Bonus Match 5 continues to hold drawings every evening, with $50,000 available as its top prize.