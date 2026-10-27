$50k powerball ticket sold at bleecker street cafe in manhattan

Players Cafe in Manhattan sold one of four third-prize Powerball tickets worth $50,000 in the October 24 drawing.

MANHATTAN, NY – A Manhattan cafe has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, making it one of four New York City retailers with third-prize winners from Saturday’s drawing. The New York Lottery identified Players Cafe on Bleecker Street as one of the winning locations.

The ticket was purchased at Players Cafe, located at 241 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, for the October 24 Powerball drawing. It was one of two $50,000 winners sold in Manhattan, with additional winning tickets recorded in Brooklyn and Queens.

Each of the four tickets carried a $50,000 third prize, bringing the total to $200,000 across New York City. The Lottery’s announcement did not identify the players who purchased the tickets.

Bleecker Street Cafe Sells Powerball Winner

According to the New York Lottery, Players Cafe sold one winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The business is located at 241 Bleecker Street in Manhattan.

The prize was associated with Saturday’s October 24 drawing.

Powerball’s standard $50,000 third-tier prize is awarded for matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

The Lottery did not provide additional details about the winning purchase, including when the ticket was bought or whether the prize had been claimed.

No information about the winner’s identity or plans for the prize money was included in the announcement.

Two $50,000 Winners Sold in Manhattan

Manhattan accounted for two of the four New York City winning tickets.

In addition to Players Cafe, Rekha Patel Newstand at 505 Fifth Avenue sold another $50,000 Powerball ticket for the same drawing.

The two Manhattan prizes totaled $100,000.

The remaining tickets were sold at Kausar & Son on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn and Aakar Convenience on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens.

Each of those businesses sold a ticket worth $50,000.

The Lottery reported four winning tickets overall, representing $200,000 in third-prize Powerball awards.

Powerball Players Urged to Check Tickets

Powerball drawings are held three times each week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Players choose five white-ball numbers from a field of 69 and a red Powerball from a separate field of 26.

Official drawing results and prize information can be checked through the New York Lottery.

The Lottery reported that it contributed $3.6 billion to education in the state during fiscal year 2025–2026.