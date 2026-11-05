$50k powerball ticket sold at stewart's shops in troy

A Rensselaer County convenience store sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday night’s drawing, adding a five-figure prize to a historic jackpot night.

TROY, N.Y. – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in Troy, giving one New York Lottery player a major prize from Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket came from the store on Northern Boulevard during the same drawing that produced an $847 million jackpot ticket in New Jersey.

The New York Lottery announced Thursday, November 5, that Stewart’s Shops, located at 100 Northern Boulevard in Troy, sold one third-prize-winning ticket for the November 4 Powerball drawing. The prize is valued at $50,000.

The announcement did not identify the ticket holder or indicate whether the prize had been claimed. The Troy ticket was one of the non-jackpot winners in a drawing that attracted national attention after a single ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers.

Troy Stewart’s Shops Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 100 Northern Boulevard in Troy, a city in Rensselaer County.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket qualified for a $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize.

That prize level is awarded when a ticket matches four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

The November 4 winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with 21 drawn as the red Powerball.

The lottery’s announcement did not specify which four white-ball numbers appeared on the Troy ticket.

Officials also did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the numbers were selected manually or generated automatically.

For the Northern Boulevard retailer, the result means a ticket sold at its location delivered a significant Powerball prize without hitting the jackpot.

$847 Million Powerball Jackpot Won in New Jersey During Same Drawing

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing also produced a massive jackpot winner in neighboring New Jersey.

The $847 million jackpot ticket was sold at Wegmans Food Market in Montvale, Bergen County, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The grand prize carried an estimated cash option of $363.1 million before taxes.

While the New Jersey ticket matched all six numbers, the Troy ticket qualified for Powerball’s $50,000 prize level.

The difference reflects the game’s tiered prize structure, which awards smaller prizes for matching certain combinations even when a ticket does not win the jackpot.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game uses five white balls drawn from numbers 1 through 69 and a separate red Powerball drawn from numbers 1 through 26.

Players can review official drawing results and prize information through the New York Lottery website.

What Happens Next for Troy’s $50,000 Lottery Ticket?

The New York Lottery has confirmed the winning retailer and prize amount but has not publicly identified the person holding the ticket.

The ticket must be presented for validation before the prize can be paid.

New York draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

For the November 4 ticket, that means the claim deadline is November 4, 2027.

The lottery encourages players to check their tickets carefully and follow official claim instructions.

A valid winning ticket is required to receive the prize, and applicable tax withholding may reduce the final payment.

The announcement did not indicate whether the Troy winner had contacted the lottery or begun the claim process.

New York Lottery Revenue Supports Public Schools

The New York Lottery directs proceeds from its games toward public education across the state.

According to the agency, lottery operations contributed approximately $3.6 billion to support New York public schools during fiscal year 2025-2026.

The lottery also provides resources for players experiencing gambling-related problems, including its confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369.

Players must be at least 18 years old to participate.