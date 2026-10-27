$50k powerball winner sold at fifth avenue newsstand in midtown manhattan

Rekha Patel Newstand on Fifth Avenue sold a third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday’s drawing.

MANHATTAN, NY – A Fifth Avenue newsstand in Midtown Manhattan sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, joining three other New York City retailers with third-prize winners in Saturday’s drawing. The New York Lottery identified Rekha Patel Newstand as one of four businesses where $50,000 tickets were purchased.

The winning ticket was sold at Rekha Patel Newstand, located at 505 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, for the October 24 Powerball drawing. The location was one of two Manhattan retailers appearing in the Lottery’s announcement.

The four winning tickets were spread across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Sunnyside, Queens, with each worth $50,000. Together, the prizes totaled $200,000.

Midtown Manhattan Newsstand Sells $50,000 Ticket

According to the New York Lottery, Rekha Patel Newstand sold one third-prize Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing.

The business is located at 505 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

The ticket carried a prize of $50,000.

Under standard Powerball rules, a third-prize ticket matches four white balls and the red Powerball.

The Lottery did not identify the winning player or provide details about when the ticket was purchased.

Its announcement also did not state whether the prize had been claimed.

The winning sale made the Fifth Avenue newsstand one of four New York City retailers associated with major Powerball prizes from the October 24 drawing.

Manhattan Accounts for Half of NYC’s Winning Tickets

Two of the four $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Manhattan.

In addition to the Fifth Avenue newsstand, Players Cafe at 241 Bleecker Street sold another third-prize winner.

The two Manhattan tickets represented a combined $100,000 in Powerball prizes.

Another winning ticket was sold at Kausar & Son, 3437 Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn.

The fourth came from Aakar Convenience at 44-22 Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens.

The Lottery did not disclose whether the four players had claimed their winnings.

New York Lottery Releases Winning Retailer Locations

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Players select five white balls from numbers 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from 1 through 26.

The New York Lottery publishes official game information and results at nylottery.ny.gov.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to New York public schools during fiscal year 2025–2026.