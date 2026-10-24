$50k scratch-off win leaves maryland woman speechless at hyattsville market

A rare solo lottery purchase paid off for a Prince George’s County woman who matched the number 16 and couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A Prince George’s County woman who rarely plays the lottery was left shaking with excitement after a spontaneous $5 scratch-off purchase turned into a $50,000 payday. The Maryland woman was still inside a Hyattsville market when she uncovered the winning number and realized her ordinary shopping stop had delivered a major prize.

The winning Money Maker ticket was purchased at Lewisdale Market, located at 7701 23rd Avenue in Hyattsville. Unlike her usual lottery outings with friends, the woman decided to play alone on a whim, selecting the scratch-off from a Lottery kiosk inside the store.

She scratched the ticket before leaving and immediately noticed that the number 16 matched a $50,000 prize. The discovery left her overwhelmed with nervous excitement, and she later told Maryland Lottery officials that she was so happy her face changed colors.

Lucky Number 16 Delivers $50,000 at Hyattsville Market

According to the Maryland Lottery, the Prince George’s County woman typically buys lottery tickets only during occasional gatherings with friends.

Those outings sometimes include scratch-offs, the Lottery’s Racetrax game or a combination of the two.

Her latest purchase broke that routine.

While visiting Lewisdale Market, she decided to try the $5 Money Maker scratch-off without waiting for her next get-together.

The woman used the Lottery kiosk inside the store and began scratching her ticket immediately.

When she revealed a match on the number 16, she discovered it was associated with a $50,000 prize.

The size of the win caught her completely off guard.

She later described being so overcome with excitement that she could barely contain her reaction.

After collecting herself, she called family members to share the news.

They were just as surprised by the unexpected windfall.

Winner Plans to Pay Bills and Help Her Family

The woman claimed her prize Wednesday, October 21, at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

By then, she had already begun thinking about how to put the money to use.

Rather than planning a major luxury purchase, she told Lottery officials she intends to pay bills and help take care of family members.

The prize provides a significant financial boost from a ticket that cost just $5.

For the occasional lottery player, the result was especially surprising because the purchase was not part of her usual social routine.

She had simply decided to buy a scratch-off while visiting a neighborhood market.

That spontaneous choice produced one of Money Maker’s $50,000 prizes.

Lewisdale Market Earns Bonus for Winning Ticket

The Hyattsville retailer will also benefit from the winning sale.

Lewisdale Market, located at 7701 23rd Avenue, will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $50,000 ticket.

Money Maker launched in 2025 and has continued producing prizes for Maryland scratch-off players.

According to the Lottery’s October 22 announcement, only one top prize remained unclaimed in the game at the time of the report.

The Maryland Lottery’s scratch-off listings provide current game information, including remaining prizes, which can change as tickets are sold and winnings are claimed.

The number of remaining top prizes does not determine the odds of winning on any particular ticket.