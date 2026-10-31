53-Year-Old Woman Killed in Allentown Pedestrian Crash

Police say the driver remained at the scene after the early-morning crash near Race and Hamilton streets

ALLENTOWN, PA – A 53-year-old woman died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle near Race Street and Hamilton Street in Allentown, according to the Allentown Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection area at approximately 5:09 a.m. for a crash involving one vehicle and a female pedestrian, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to a statement issued by Capt. Alex de la Iglesia of the Allentown Police Department’s Operational Support and Compliance division.

Police said a large disorderly group gathered at the crash scene following the collision. Officers later dispersed the group.

Pedestrian Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Allentown EMS transported the woman to St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.

The crash is being investigated by the Allentown Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit in coordination with the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

“There will be no further comment at this time related to this investigation,” police said in the release.

Authorities have not announced any charges or said what may have caused the collision.

The fatal pedestrian crash remains under investigation as police work with the county coroner and district attorney’s office to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.