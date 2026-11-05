57-year-old man shot multiple times, killed on windsor mill road in baltimore county

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Woodlawn and offering up to $2,000 for information leading to a breakthrough.

WOODLAWN, MD – A 57-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body Wednesday night in Baltimore County and later died at a hospital, prompting a homicide investigation and a public appeal for information. Police have not announced an arrest or identified a suspect in the deadly shooting.

The Baltimore County Police Department said officers responded to the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, November 4. When they arrived, they discovered the wounded man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

Emergency responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led to the shooting and identify whoever was responsible.

Man Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds on Windsor Mill Road

The shooting occurred in the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road, in the Woodlawn area of Baltimore County.

According to the police department’s November 5 announcement, officers arrived shortly after 9 p.m. and located a 57-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not release the man’s name or additional identifying details in the initial announcement.

Investigators also have not disclosed whether the shooting occurred outside, inside a building or in a vehicle.

No information was released about the number of shots fired or the type of firearm involved.

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives Investigate Deadly Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what happened before officers were called to Windsor Mill Road.

Police have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests.

The department also has not disclosed a possible motive or indicated whether the victim knew the person responsible.

Investigators have not announced whether surveillance footage, witness statements or other evidence has been recovered.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Police Offer Up to $2,000 Reward for Information

Baltimore County detectives are asking anyone with information about the November 4 homicide to contact investigators.

Residents can reach the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636 (INFO).

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Information provided through Metro Crime Stoppers may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The reward is intended to encourage witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Residents can also submit details through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH reporting program.

Police have not announced whether investigators are searching for a specific person or vehicle.

Woodlawn Shooting Leaves Questions for Investigators

The shooting adds another homicide investigation to the Baltimore County Police Department’s workload.

The victim’s identity, the circumstances leading to the gunfire and the whereabouts of the person responsible had not been disclosed in the department’s initial report.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road on Wednesday evening to contact police.

Information about the shooting may help investigators reconstruct the events surrounding the victim’s death.

The department has not announced additional details about the case or a timeline for releasing further information.