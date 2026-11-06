6 Best Places to Watch Football in Toms River This Weekend for NFL and College Games

From a waterfront deck downtown to a brand-new Hooper Avenue sports bar, here is where to catch Saturday’s college slate and Sunday’s NFL games, including Giants-Eagles and Jets-Chiefs.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Football fans in Ocean County have a full weekend ahead. Saturday brings a loaded college slate, with Rutgers and Penn State both on the road and top-ranked Miami visiting Notre Dame in prime time. Sunday is the NFL, with the Giants and Eagles meeting in Philadelphia and the Jets traveling to Kansas City. Here are six Toms River spots to watch it all, followed by who is playing and when. Kickoff times and networks are as announced as of Friday. Call ahead to confirm hours and which games a venue will have on.

Six Toms River Spots to Catch the Games

1. Baker’s Water Street Bar & Grille, 4 Robbins Parkway. The downtown Toms River staple sits across from Huddy Park, with indoor seating, a waterfront deck and a heated patio. It is a good pick for a group that wants room to spread out and a view of the river between possessions.

2. Miracle Sports Pub, 201 Route 37 West. This longtime Route 37 sports pub has been listed with 19 TVs and an NFL football package, and it has been known to open at 10 a.m. daily. It also doubles as a package goods store, so you can grab a case on the way out.

3. The Spot Pizza Grill, 2018 Route 37. The family-friendly, pub-style sports bar moved in 2024 from its small Route 9 location to a larger, more modern space on Route 37. It is a solid choice if you want thin-crust pizza, wings and a burger with your Sunday afternoon game.

4. Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, 1279 Hooper Ave. One of the newest names on the list took over the former TGI Fridays location, with roughly 250 seats across 7,000 square feet. It has a lively, sports-bar feel and enough space for bigger groups.

5. The Office Restaurant & Lounge, 820 Main St. A Toms River tavern for more than 45 years, The Office has TVs in every area of the bar, so you can follow multiple games at once. It is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., which covers everything from the early Saturday games through Sunday night.

6. Riv’s Toms River Hub, 1850 Hooper Ave. Riv’s is a Hooper Avenue hangout that has been listed with hours running from noon to 2 a.m., making it a strong late-day option for the Sunday afternoon games and the Buccaneers-Bears prime-time matchup. Phone: 732-255-6183.

Saturday: College Football

Local college fans have three main games to track. Rutgers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) visits Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison at 4:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Penn State is at Washington at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. Closer to home, Dartmouth visits Princeton at noon on ESPN+.

The marquee national games include:

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah, noon, ABC

No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri, noon, ESPN

No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota, noon, FOX

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Miami at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., FOX

Sunday: NFL

The biggest local draw is the NFC East rivalry, with the Giants at the Eagles at 1 p.m. on FOX at Lincoln Financial Field. The Jets are at the Chiefs at 1 p.m. on CBS at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rest of the Sunday lineup, all times Eastern:

9:30 a.m.: Bengals vs. Falcons in Madrid, NFL Network

1 p.m.: Cowboys at Colts, Rams at Commanders, Browns at Saints, Lions at Dolphins, Broncos at Panthers

4:05 p.m.: Texans at Chargers

4:25 p.m.: Raiders at 49ers, Packers at Patriots, Cardinals at Seahawks

8:20 p.m.: Buccaneers at Bears, NBC

The Steelers and Titans are on bye. Monday night brings Bills at Vikings on ESPN. Out-of-market Sunday afternoon games typically require a bar to carry the NFL Sunday Ticket package, so if you are hoping to follow a team outside the New York and Philadelphia markets, ask before you go. Follow more Toms River news and NFL coverage on Shore News Network.