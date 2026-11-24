Berkeley, NJ – Berkeley Township emergency officials are warning residents to prepare for about 60 hours of severe weather. It begins Wednesday night and lasts through Friday, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and moderate to major flooding along Barnegat Bay over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The township’s Office of Emergency Management said the storm is expected to arrive Wednesday evening and last into Friday. Forecasters expect between 1 and 3 inches of rain. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph inland and 50 to 60 mph along the coast.

About this storm – What you should know When: Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27

Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27 Rain: 1 to 3 inches expected

1 to 3 inches expected Wind: Gusts of 40 to 50 mph inland and 50 to 60 mph along the coast

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph inland and 50 to 60 mph along the coast Flooding: Moderate to major tidal flooding possible at high tide along the coast and Barnegat Bay

Moderate to major tidal flooding possible at high tide along the coast and Barnegat Bay Before the storm: Charge phones, keep flashlights ready, secure outdoor decorations and furniture, and move cars away from flood-prone streets

Charge phones, keep flashlights ready, secure outdoor decorations and furniture, and move cars away from flood-prone streets Outages: Text OUT to 544487 to report one to JCP&L

Text OUT to 544487 to report one to JCP&L Forecast updates: National Weather Service For more Berkeley and New Jersey weather coverage, follow Shore News Network.

Tidal surges could cause moderate to major flooding at high tide along the coast, officials said. Drivers should plan ahead, especially on roads that run along Barnegat Bay.

“Conditions such as these could result in power outages and downed trees,” the township said. “Take time to charge phones and have a flashlight handy.”

The warning comes as Ocean County families get ready for Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. Rain is all but certain on Thursday, and the strongest winds are expected along the barrier islands and bayfront neighborhoods.

Power Outages and Generator Safety Strong winds blowing through trees that still have leaves could bring down limbs and power lines across Ocean County. Residents who lose power should report it to Jersey Central Power & Light: Report an outage: Text OUT to 544487 (LIGHTS).

Text OUT to 544487 (LIGHTS). Not enrolled in texts: Text REG to 544487 to sign up.

Text REG to 544487 to sign up. Get updates on a reported outage: Text STAT to 544487.

Township officials urged residents who use generators to run them safely. Never run a generator indoors or near a window where exhaust can get into the house.

JCP&L warns that generators should be chosen and installed by a qualified electrician. That protects both the people in the home and the utility crews working on nearby lines. “When operating a generator, the power coming from the home should always be disconnected,” the utility said. “Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back into the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.”

JCP&L’s safety guidance says to keep generators outside and far from windows, doors and vents, and to point the exhaust away from the house. Never run a generator in a living area, basement, crawlspace, garage, mudroom, porch or entryway. Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed in living areas. Carbon monoxide has no color or odor and can be deadly within minutes.

Sources: Berkeley Township Police Department, Jersey Central Power & Light