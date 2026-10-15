65-year-old woman found shot to death in southeast dc

Carol Ann Williams was found dying from a gunshot wound on Frederick Douglass Court. Police are offering a $25K reward.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 65-year-old woman was found shot and unresponsive Friday night in Southeast DC, launching a homicide investigation as police search for the person responsible. The victim, identified as Carol Ann Williams, died at the scene despite emergency efforts to save her life.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Court around 9:45 p.m. on October 9 after receiving a report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they discovered Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, unconscious and not breathing.

DC Fire and EMS personnel rushed to the location and attempted lifesaving measures, but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed her identity Wednesday, October 14, as investigators continued working to determine who shot her and what led to the killing.

Police investigate deadly shooting on Frederick Douglass Court

Williams was a resident of Southeast DC, according to the official homicide investigation announcement released by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest in connection with her death. The department’s initial statement also did not disclose a possible motive or explain the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The killing remains under investigation by DC police, who are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or knows something about the fatal shooting.

The department has also published a homicide victim notice for Carol Ann Williams, seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information about her death.

Police offer $25K reward for information leading to conviction

The Washington DC homicide investigation now includes a public appeal for tips, with police offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Under the department’s homicide reward program, information that helps identify and convict the person or people responsible for a killing in the District may qualify for the reward.

Anyone with information about Williams’ death is urged not to take independent action or confront anyone potentially connected to the case.

Instead, witnesses and others with information should contact investigators at (202) 727-9099 or send a confidential tip by text to 50411.