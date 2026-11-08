68-Year-Old Man Punched in the Face Aboard Bronx BX1 Bus as Attacker Flees Up Grand Concourse

The NYPD is looking for the person who walked up to a senior on a city bus and hit him without warning more than two weeks ago.

BRONX, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who punched a 68-year-old man in the face on a BX1 bus along the Grand Concourse last month.

The attack happened around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, while the bus was near East 172nd Street and Grand Concourse, in the 44th Precinct, police said.

Investigators said an unidentified person approached the victim on the bus and punched him on the left side of his face. The attacker then ran north on Grand Concourse.

EMS took the man to BronxCare Health System. He was listed in stable condition.

Suspect still unidentified

More than two weeks after the assault, police have not made an arrest or identified the attacker. Investigators have also not said whether the two knew each other or what led to the punch.

The BX1 is one of the Bronx’s busiest bus routes. It runs along the Grand Concourse, where people board and get off throughout the day. The attack happened in the middle of the afternoon, when the corridor is usually crowded with riders, shoppers and people going to appointments.

How to submit a tip

Anyone with information can call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be sent through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or by direct message to @NYPDTips on social media.

All tips are kept confidential, police said.