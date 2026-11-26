Toms River, NJ – A powerful Thanksgiving Day nor’easter is hitting the Jersey Shore with damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Forecasters warn that trees will come down, power will go out across wide areas, and many low-lying roads will be impassable before the storm moves out early Friday.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has a High Wind Warning in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for Ocean County, western Monmouth County and southeastern Burlington County, including Jackson, Freehold and Wharton State Forest.

Forecasters expect east winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service warned. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

About the 2026 Thanksgiving Day Storm A High Wind Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Friday, with gusts up to 70 mph.

A Coastal Flood Warning for Ocean County runs until 3 p.m. Friday.

The worst flooding is expected with Thursday morning’s high tide.

1 to 2 inches of rain is possible Thursday, with another 1 to 2 inches possible Thursday night.

The weather service is urging residents to tie down or bring in loose objects, stay on the lower floors of their homes and away from windows during the worst wind, and watch for falling branches and debris. Anyone who has to drive should use caution.

Major Tidal Flooding Along the Coast

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Ocean County and coastal Ocean County from 6 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday. Forecasters expect 1 to 2 feet of water above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

“At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable,” the weather service said. “Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.”

According to the weather service, Thursday morning’s high tide will be the most severe, with major tidal flooding forecast. Minor to moderate flooding is expected with Thursday night’s high tide, and significant beach erosion is possible.

Forecast tide levels on Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light: Thursday, about 9 a.m.: 5.3 feet, moderate flooding

5.3 feet, moderate flooding Thursday, about 9 p.m.: 5.2 feet, moderate flooding

5.2 feet, moderate flooding Friday, about 9 a.m.: 4.2 feet, minor flooding

4.2 feet, minor flooding Friday night onward: No flooding expected

“Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is,” the weather service warned.

Thanksgiving Day brings rain with a high near 55. East winds will blow 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, and 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.

The rain continues into Thursday night and should taper off after 1 a.m., with only a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. The low will be around 53. Winds will shift from the east to the southeast, gusting as high as 45 mph, and another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.

The weekend looks calmer: Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 56, with a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 p.m. Southwest winds gusting to 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy, high near 56, with a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 p.m. Southwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 40.

Mostly cloudy, low around 40. Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 54, with west winds gusting to 25 mph.

Partly sunny, high near 54, with west winds gusting to 25 mph. Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.

Partly cloudy, low around 35. Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 58.

Mostly sunny, high near 58. Sunday night: Rain likely after 1 a.m., low around 44.

Residents can check water levels for their local tide gauge through the National Water Prediction Service.

For more Ocean County and Jersey Shore weather news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly, National Water Prediction Service