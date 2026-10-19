71-Year-Old Maryland Man Arrested After Roommate Stabbed During Argument

A hallway confrontation turned violent when police say the man charged at his roommate with a knife.

ODENTON, MD – A 71-year-old Odenton man was arrested after allegedly charging at his roommate with a knife and stabbing him during an early-morning confrontation inside their Anne Arundel County home. The wounded roommate managed to disarm his attacker before driving himself to a hospital for treatment.

The stabbing occurred Sunday, October 18, at a residence in the 500 block of Prince Charles Avenue. Police identified the suspect as Stephen C. Hutton, 71, of Odenton, who was taken into custody after officers investigated the incident.

The confrontation reportedly began with a verbal dispute between the two roommates before escalating into violence. According to Anne Arundel County police, the victim was standing in a hallway when Hutton allegedly emerged from his bedroom holding a knife and charged toward him.

Roommate Allegedly Charges With Knife After Dispute

The incident came to the attention of police around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when Western District officers were notified that a stabbing victim had arrived at an area hospital.

The victim told investigators he had been involved in an argument with his roommate earlier inside their residence on Prince Charles Avenue.

According to the police account, Hutton allegedly came out of his bedroom armed with a knife and charged at the victim, who was standing in the hallway.

The victim suffered a stab wound to an upper extremity during the confrontation.

Despite being wounded, he managed to disarm the suspect, ending the immediate threat.

Rather than waiting for an ambulance, the victim drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he sought medical treatment for his injuries.

Police have not disclosed the severity of the wound or whether the victim required additional treatment.

Investigators also have not released details about what sparked the initial argument between the roommates.

Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Odenton Suspect

After interviewing the victim and investigating the reported stabbing, officers located Hutton and took him into custody.

The arrest was announced by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, which identified the suspect as a 71-year-old Odenton resident.

The department’s initial account did not specify the criminal charges filed against Hutton or provide information about his custody status following the arrest.

The stabbing was documented under police case number 26-733522.

The incident adds to recent police investigations in Anne Arundel County involving violent confrontations at residential properties.

The department has not indicated whether anyone else was inside the home when the stabbing occurred.

Investigators also have not disclosed whether the knife was recovered as evidence after the victim reportedly disarmed his attacker.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the violent confrontation.

For the injured roommate, the confrontation ended with a trip to the hospital. For Hutton, it ended in police custody.

The allegations against Hutton have not been proven in court.