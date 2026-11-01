77-Year-Old Man Pushed Into Wall, Robbed and Injured in Brooklyn Attack

NYPD detectives are searching for a suspect who attacked an elderly man from behind, stole his wallet and fled after the victim fell and suffered a head injury.

BROOKLYN, NY – A 77-year-old man suffered a head injury after a robber approached him from behind, shoved him into a wall and stole his wallet on a Brooklyn street, according to the New York Police Department. Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect, who escaped on foot following the afternoon attack.

The robbery occurred Friday, October 23, at approximately 3:59 p.m. near the intersection of President Street and Bond Street, according to an alert issued by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said the elderly victim was in the area when an unidentified man approached him from behind and pushed him against a wall while taking his wallet. The force of the encounter caused the 77-year-old to fall to the ground and suffer an injury to his head.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled northbound on Bond Street and disappeared. Police have not announced an arrest or identified the man responsible for the attack.

Elderly Victim Suffers Head Injury During Afternoon Robbery

The NYPD classified the incident as a robbery and released a public appeal seeking information about the unidentified suspect.

Authorities did not disclose whether the victim required hospitalization or provide additional details about the severity of his head injury. Police also did not release the amount of money or other property that may have been inside the stolen wallet.

The attack occurred during the afternoon in the vicinity of President and Bond streets, a residential section of Brooklyn near the Carroll Gardens and Gowanus neighborhoods. Investigators have not said whether the suspect knew the victim or specifically targeted him because of his age.

Police have not provided a detailed physical description of the suspect in the written Crime Stoppers alert. The department is seeking information that could help detectives identify the individual who fled northbound after the robbery.

NYPD Crime Stoppers Asks Public to Identify Robbery Suspect

In its public alert, NYPD Crime Stoppers described the case as “WANTED FOR ROBBERY” and requested assistance from anyone who witnessed the October 23 attack or has information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s @NYPDTips account on X. Police said all calls and tips will remain confidential.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify the man accused of attacking the elderly victim and stealing his wallet. No suspect has been publicly identified in the information released by police.

The October 23 robbery left a 77-year-old Brooklyn man with a head injury after he was pushed into a wall and knocked to the ground. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect or his escape along Bond Street to contact authorities.