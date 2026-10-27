Police are asking the public to identify an individual accused of stabbing an elderly man with a sharp object near Morris Park Avenue before fleeing on foot.

BRONX, NY – A 78-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen by an unidentified attacker who approached him from behind on a Bronx street, according to the NYPD. The assault occurred earlier this month, and detectives are now seeking the public’s help identifying the person responsible.

Photo: 78-year-old man stabbed in stomach from behind in bronx, nypd requests tips

The attack happened Wednesday, October 14, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Delancey Place and Morris Park Avenue. Police said an unknown individual came up behind the elderly victim, stabbed him with a sharp instrument and fled the area on foot.

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NYPD Crime Stoppers circulated a public appeal on October 27 seeking information about the attack. The department did not disclose the victim’s medical condition or announce an arrest in the information provided.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened DELANCEY PLACE AND MORRIS PARK AVENUE BRONX NY

Elderly Man Attacked From Behind on Bronx Street

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement, the 78-year-old man was near the intersection of Delancey Place and Morris Park Avenue when the assault occurred.

An unidentified individual approached him from behind at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police said the attacker used an unknown sharp instrument to stab the victim in the abdomen.

The suspect then fled on foot. Investigators did not specify which direction the individual traveled.

The department has not publicly identified the victim or provided details about the extent of his injuries.

Police also have not disclosed whether the man was transported to a hospital or what happened immediately after the attack.

NYPD Seeks Individual in October 14 Stabbing

The NYPD Crime Stoppers appeal seeks information that could help detectives identify the individual responsible for the assault.

The department’s announcement does not provide a suspect’s name, age or detailed physical description.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or indicated whether the victim knew the attacker.

The public notice also does not say whether anything was stolen during the encounter.

The circumstances described by police involve an attack from behind, leaving unanswered questions about why the elderly man was targeted.

No arrest was announced in the Crime Stoppers appeal.

How to Contact NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the October 14 stabbing is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through direct messages to the department’s @NYPDTips Facebook account.

Police are particularly interested in information that could establish the attacker’s identity.

The investigation remains open as detectives work to determine who stabbed the 78-year-old man near Morris Park Avenue.

The assault took place almost two weeks before the latest public appeal, and police have not released an update on the victim’s recovery.