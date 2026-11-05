$847 Million Powerball Jackpot Hits New Jersey Wegmans

A single ticket sold at a Bergen County supermarket matched all six Powerball numbers, landing the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

MONTVALE, N.J. – A New Jersey Wegmans supermarket has sold a Powerball ticket worth a staggering $847 million, turning a routine grocery store lottery purchase into one of the biggest jackpots in American history. The Bergen County store will also collect a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The New Jersey Lottery confirmed Thursday morning that the ticket was sold at Wegmans Food Market, located at 100 Farm View in Montvale. Lottery officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference at the supermarket to present the retailer with a ceremonial bonus check.

The ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball during Wednesday night’s drawing, securing the entire $847 million jackpot. The winner has not been publicly identified, and the prize comes with a cash option of $363.1 million before taxes. Powerball

Bergen County Wegmans Sells $847 Million Powerball Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at the Montvale Wegmans, located at 100 Farm View, Montvale, NJ 07645.

The supermarket is now at the center of one of New Jersey’s biggest lottery stories after selling the only ticket nationwide that matched all six numbers in the November 4 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with 21 drawn as the red Powerball.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X, although Power Play does not multiply the jackpot prize.

According to Powerball, the $847 million jackpot ranks as the ninth-largest in the game’s history.

It is also the second-largest Powerball jackpot won in 2026, behind a $1.04 billion prize awarded in Illinois on August 12.

The jackpot had climbed through weeks of drawings without a grand-prize winner before Wednesday’s New Jersey ticket ended the streak.

New Jersey Lottery Announces $30,000 Bonus for Wegmans

The winning retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery.

Lottery officials are scheduled to present the check during a ceremony Thursday, November 5, at 2 p.m. inside the Montvale supermarket.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James A. Carey is expected to attend and answer questions about the enormous prize.

The media advisory also named State Treasurer Aaron Binder among the expected participants.

The event will recognize Wegmans for selling the winning ticket, with the retailer bonus awarded separately from the jackpot.

The store’s $30,000 payment does not reduce the amount available to the jackpot winner.

The lottery has not publicly disclosed when the ticket was purchased or whether the winning numbers were selected manually or generated automatically.

Powerball Winner Can Choose $847 Million or $363.1 Million Cash

The person holding the winning ticket faces a major financial decision.

Under Powerball’s prize structure, the winner can select the advertised $847 million annuity or accept an estimated $363.1 million lump-sum cash payment.

The annuity consists of 30 payments over 29 years, with the payments increasing annually.

Both amounts are before federal and applicable state taxes.

The winner must also complete the required lottery claim and validation process before receiving the prize.

Officials have not announced the identity of the winning ticket holder or whether the jackpot has been claimed.

That leaves the supermarket’s location as the biggest confirmed detail about the person or group holding the winning ticket.

New Jersey Jackpot Ends Massive Powerball Run

Wednesday’s drawing was the culmination of a jackpot that had continued growing since the previous grand-prize win in August.

More than one million tickets nationwide won prizes of various amounts in the November 4 drawing, according to Powerball officials.

The $847 million jackpot now joins the game’s all-time largest prizes, including the record $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022.

For Saturday’s November 7 drawing, the Powerball jackpot will reset to an estimated $20 million.

The immediate attention, however, remains on northern New Jersey, where a Bergen County grocery store sold a ticket worth nearly $850 million.

Lottery officials are expected to provide additional information during Thursday afternoon’s press conference.