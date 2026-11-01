A look inside mikie sherrill's $3. 5 million mansion for sale, as nj governor moves to lower her own costs

New Jersey’s governor campaigned on affordability, but her move into a state-maintained mansion, sale of her longtime home and growing national political operation raise questions about personal expenses and future ambitions.

MONTCLAIR, NJ – New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill made lowering the cost of living a centerpiece of her campaign. Now, less than a year into her administration, the governor is selling her $3.5 million Montclair home, living in a state-owned mansion in Princeton and expanding her political influence beyond New Jersey. The only costs she’s lowering are her own, by removing debt associated with the home, a $66,000 property tax bill, a hefty $2 million profit, and all of the expenses average New Jerseyans are being saddle with as energy prices, food prices, and the cost of living in New Jersey rocket out of control.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

The property is being listed by Katie Scandalios of the Stanton Company.

The six-bedroom Victorian mansion at 176 South Mountain Avenue was listed October 29 for $3,499,000, according to real estate records. Sherrill and her husband, Jason Hedberg, purchased the property in 2010 for $1,675,000, meaning the current asking price is approximately $1.82 million higher than what they originally paid.

Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

The property comes with an annual tax bill reportedly totaling $66,642, according to reporting by Patch citing Montclair Local. Selling the home would eliminate that particular property-tax obligation for the governor’s family, although the actual financial benefit would depend on the sale price, outstanding debts, transaction costs and any replacement housing expenses.

For a governor who promised to make New Jersey affordable for working families, the transaction raises a question about the distinction between reducing personal housing expenses and delivering measurable savings to the public. Sherrill has taken executive action on utility costs, but the total impact of those measures on household bills requires separate scrutiny.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

A Governor Who Promised to Lower Costs Is Leaving Behind a $66,000 Tax Bill

During her 2025 campaign, Sherrill repeatedly argued that New Jersey families were being priced out of their communities. Her official candidate statement to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission described rising costs as a central concern and promised action on energy bills beginning on her first day in office.

Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

Sherrill followed through on the promised utility emergency declaration on January 20, signing executive orders intended to freeze rate increases and expand electricity generation. Those actions establish that her administration has pursued cost-relief policies, although executive orders alone do not establish how much individual households ultimately save.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

Meanwhile, the governor’s own housing arrangement has changed considerably. Her family now resides at Drumthwacket, the historic governor’s mansion in Princeton, while the Montclair property with its substantial annual carrying costs is offered for sale.

Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

The 1865 Victorian features four full bathrooms, a half bathroom, landscaped gardens, a hot tub, a three-car garage and a lighted sports court. Its asking price is more than twice the family’s original purchase price, although that difference does not account for renovations, inflation or other ownership expenses.

The more significant question involves the costs associated with living at Drumthwacket. New Jersey already maintains the mansion as an official state residence, but the governor’s full-time occupancy raises legitimate questions about utilities, staffing, security, upkeep and which expenses are publicly funded.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

When Sherrill announced the move in April, a spokesperson declined to tell The Philadelphia Inquirer whether her family would cover utilities or other living expenses. An independently verified accounting of the incremental taxpayer cost of the family’s full-time occupancy was not available for this report.

That distinction matters. The mansion’s existing maintenance costs cannot automatically be attributed to Sherrill, but the public has an interest in knowing whether her family’s occupancy creates additional expenses and how those costs are divided between the state, the governor’s household and the Drumthwacket Foundation.

Sherrill Once Said She Was Staying in Montclair. Now the House Is for Sale.

The move also represents a change from Sherrill’s stated plans shortly after winning the governorship.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

In a November 2025 interview with The Montclair Pod, Sherrill addressed speculation that she would leave the township and relocate her family. At the time, she said her children were attending school locally and that she expected to commute to Trenton for the foreseeable future.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

Within months, that arrangement changed. Sherrill announced in April that her family would move into the governor’s mansion and confirmed in August that the relocation was complete.

Her August statement described Montclair and Essex County as places that would “always hold a special place in our hearts.”

The October real estate listing makes the departure more consequential. Rather than retain the family home while serving in Trenton, Sherrill and Hedberg have placed the property on the market.

That does not prove the family will never return to Montclair or establish where Sherrill intends to live after leaving office. It does, however, leave unanswered whether the governor plans to purchase another private residence in New Jersey or continue relying on the official mansion throughout her administration.

Is New Jersey a Long-Term Commitment or a Stop on a Larger Political Career?

Questions about Sherrill’s political future extend beyond her housing decisions.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

In March, Axios reported that Sherrill was establishing a national political action committee, Mission to Deliver, to support Democratic candidates in competitive races around the country. By August, CBS News reported that the organization was endorsing 13 candidates with military or national security backgrounds, expanding Sherrill’s role in national Democratic politics.

Sherrill also told Politico in July that she wanted to help influence the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential nomination process. Her comments and national political activity provide a factual basis for examining her ambitions, but they do not establish that she intends to seek the presidency herself.

In an April interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sherrill said she wanted to serve two terms as governor, while not categorically ruling out future national opportunities.

The distinction is important. Building national political relationships is not unusual for governors, and selling a personal residence is not evidence of plans to abandon elected office. But Sherrill’s expanded national operation, combined with the sale of her longtime home, makes her political timetable a subject worth examining.

Whether New Jersey is the final destination of Sherrill’s political career or one chapter in a longer national career remains unknown. No verified announcement establishes that she is preparing a presidential campaign.

For now, the questions are more immediate: How much does full-time occupancy of Drumthwacket cost taxpayers? Will the governor’s family pay any personal living expenses associated with the mansion? Does Sherrill intend to establish another privately owned home in New Jersey? And how will her increasing national political commitments affect her responsibilities in Trenton?

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

Those questions can be answered through state expenditure records, property disclosures, campaign finance filings and direct responses from the governor’s office.

Sherrill has made affordability and government accountability defining themes of her administration. The sale of her Montclair property offers an opportunity to examine those commitments alongside her own changing financial and residential arrangements, without assuming a personal profit figure, undocumented taxpayer expense or future political plan.

The governor’s historic home is now available for $3.499 million, while her family resides in the state-owned mansion in Princeton. The listing establishes a substantial change in Sherrill’s personal housing situation; the full financial implications for her household and for New Jersey taxpayers remain to be documented.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.

Photos: Katie Scandalios, Photos by Brian Murawski/ Porchlight Media courtesy Stanton Company Staging by Jennifer Adubato of Staged & Styled LLC.