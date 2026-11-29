Brick, NJ – A Brick Township resident asked a simple question at Tuesday night’s council meeting: with 37 days left in the year, where will the township’s surplus end up? He didn’t get a number. What followed was a tense back-and-forth that ended with the township’s top administrator telling him, “Don’t put words in my mouth.”

Resident Michael Caldarise spoke twice at the meeting the night before Thanksgiving, both times pressing Brick Township Business Administrator Joanne Bergin on the budget, a $700,000 year-end budget transfer and the state of the township’s surplus.

Caldarise noted that the township started the year with a $2.9 million surplus and asked whether it would be above or below that on Dec. 31.

“So we just finished transfers, which helps us with this year’s budget, and we are focusing on next year’s budget at the same time,” Bergin said. “So no, I don’t have that answer for you, but we will when budget season gets closer.”

Caldarise said officials gave out projected surplus figures around this time last year. Bergin said those numbers come with the budget presentation in March.

“So you could do that in March but you can’t do it in November?” Caldarise asked.

“Because that’s five months from now,” Bergin answered. “A lot happens between now and five months from now.”

Caldarise kept pressing. He argued that if the township is spending in line with its budget, the surplus should land close to $2.9 million.

“Don’t put words in my mouth,” Bergin said. “I told you there’s no way I can answer that question right now, and we’ll answer it five months from now when we present the [budget].”

What the township told him The $700,000 transfer: Bergin said the money comes from budget lines that came in under budget, so the budget stays balanced for the year. Asked whether the transfer would cut into the surplus, she said, “Nope.” She added, “This transfer resolution has us whole for this year, just like every single December 31st.”

Bergin said the money comes from budget lines that came in under budget, so the budget stays balanced for the year. Asked whether the transfer would cut into the surplus, she said, “Nope.” She added, “This transfer resolution has us whole for this year, just like every single December 31st.” Landfill tipping fees: Caldarise asked why yearly increases of about 5% in county tipping fees weren’t budgeted for. Officials said the budget was planned correctly, and that the shortfall came from garbage and bulk-pickup tonnage, which changes from year to year.

Caldarise asked why yearly increases of about 5% in county tipping fees weren’t budgeted for. Officials said the budget was planned correctly, and that the shortfall came from garbage and bulk-pickup tonnage, which changes from year to year. Outside auto repair contract: Officials said some township vehicles need specialty parts or warranty work that has to be done outside. The contract is capped at $35,000 a year.

“That reeks of gross incompetence”

Caldarise came back to the microphone during public comment and went further.

“I asked you guys what our surplus is going to be December 31st. That’s 37 days from now. And you told me you’ll tell me in March,” he said. “Maybe I should ask what do we have in surplus right this second, as we sit here and speak? Or do we not know where our numbers are?”

He then laid out his own timeline of the township’s finances. Officials at the meeting did not confirm it. He said the township’s chief financial officer started around February, and a few months later departments were told to cut their budgets by 10%. He said the township closed “the hill” and saved about $40,000 in salaries. He said Brick had a $22 million surplus in 2024 and has used $19 million of it over two years.

He asked whether those money problems played a part in the recent resignation of the township’s CFO.

“It seemed like he got in, got comfortable, raised an alarm, you guys reacted, we started making moves that were outside of the budget we just passed a couple months earlier, and now all of a sudden you can’t tell me what we have in the bank,” Caldarise said. “I’m sorry guys, but that reeks of gross incompetence.”

Not everyone in the room agreed. Retired CPA Joe Lamb, who spoke after Caldarise, said year-end surplus figures can’t be reliably predicted that early and called the criticism “nonsense.”

Brick’s 2027 municipal budget is expected to be introduced in the spring. That is when the township says it will release its surplus figures.

Sources: Brick Township