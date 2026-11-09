Aberdeen’s Prospect Avenue Closing for Final Paving Nov. 11-13; Cars Must Move or Be Towed

Residents who need their cars during the day have to move them off the street by 7 a.m., and Aberdeen police will be called about any vehicle left behind.

ABERDEEN, N.J. — Prospect Avenue drivers, get ready to park somewhere else.

Crews are scheduled to put down the final layer of pavement on Prospect Avenue starting on or about Wednesday, Nov. 11. The work is expected to be finished by Friday, Nov. 13, weather permitting, according to a Nov. 6 notice sent to residents.

The road will be closed during work hours while paving is underway. It is expected to be fully reopened at the end of each workday.

Move your car by 7 a.m.

Residents are being told to keep every vehicle off the street during the work.

Where it happened PROSPECT AVENUE, ABERDEEN NJ View location on Google Maps: Prospect Avenue, Aberdeen NJ

“If you require use of your car during the day, please move it out of the work area by 7:00 AM,” the notice said.

The warning for anyone who forgets is blunt. Aberdeen Police Department officers will be contacted about any car left unattended on the street, and it may be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the notice.

If weather, equipment trouble or anything else stops the work on a scheduled day, paving will move to the next workday.

The project

The paving is the last stage of the Prospect Avenue Improvements project in Aberdeen Township.

The Township Council awarded the $2,085,000 contract to Lucas Brothers Inc. of Morganville, according to Township Resolution 2025-73. Bid documents say the work includes milling, resurfacing and partial reconstruction of the roadway, partly funded by a state Transportation Trust Fund grant.

The township and its contractor “will make every effort to minimize your inconvenience during construction,” the notice said.

Artheon, the engineering firm representing the township, will have a representative on site while the work takes place.

Residents with questions can talk to that representative or call Paulo Benatti of Artheon at 732-727-8000, ext. 1217.