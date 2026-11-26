Jackson, NJ – The former Reebok store at the Jackson Outlets is becoming an Adidas, and the brand’s logo will appear on three sides of the building. Township rules normally allow just one sign.

On Oct. 21, the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 7-0 to grant National Sign Corp. a variance for two extra wall signs and two extra canopy signs at the corner storefront at 537 Monmouth Road.

Attorney Robert D. Gaudioso, representing the applicant, told the board the store sits toward the back of the property on a corner and faces three directions. Township code limits a shopping center tenant with its own outdoor entrance to one wall sign, no bigger than 15% of the main facade or 80 square feet, whichever is smaller.

The plan keeps a large Adidas logo on the front of the building where the current sign hangs and adds smaller logos on the left and right sides. According to testimony, the center sign measures 50.94 square feet and each side sign 15.08 square feet, for a total of about 81.1 square feet.

The store also wanted three hanging canopy signs instead of the one the code allows. Each is 3 square feet, double-sided and 1 foot tall by 3 feet wide, and hangs 8 feet 9 inches above the walkway, which Gaudioso said matches the other canopy signs in the shopping center.

What happened at the meeting: Jackson’s zoning board voted 7-0 to approve extra Adidas signs at the former Reebok store at the Jackson Outlets.

The store will have three wall signs totaling about 81 square feet, where one sign up to 80 square feet is normally allowed.

Three non-lighted canopy signs were also approved.

Plans for the Adventure Crossing mixed-use project were pushed back again, to Dec. 16.

The applicant compared the store to the Nike storefront in the same center and said the Nike signs are larger and bright orange. The Adidas signs will show the brand’s standard black logo on a white background with no lettering.

Malcolm Whitley, a sign company general manager with about 30 years in the business, testified for the applicant. He said the wall signs are made of aluminum with acrylic faces, are lit from inside with LEDs and will run on the mall’s lighting control system. The canopy signs will not be lit.

Board member Carlos Martins asked whether the extra signs would give the store an unfair edge over neighboring tenants. Whitley said they would not. Because of the way the property is laid out, he said, drivers coming from either direction can see only one sign.

Board Planner Ernest Peters did not object. He said corner tenants at the outlets have historically had signs on more than one facade, and that this applicant had kept each sign to a minimum. Peters noted that the store is allowed one sign at 80 square feet and is asking for three signs totaling 81 square feet, which he did not consider an egregious request. He reminded the board that future tenants will also need variances.

No members of the public spoke for or against the application. Board member Chrystabel Rosal said she thought the signs would be a good addition.

Board members Moshe Heiman, Carlos Martins, Chrystabel Rosal, Raymond Tremer Jr. and Laya Cusano, Vice Chair Dr. Hofstein and Chair Lynn Bradley all voted to approve.

The board also again postponed the long-pending Cardinale & Jackson Crossing #2/Adventure Crossing application, an amended site plan to move approved buildings and add mixed residential and commercial use along Monmouth Road. The hearing has been carried repeatedly since February 2025 and is now set for Dec. 16, with new public notice required.

Earlier in the meeting, Martins asked how the board decides who counts as an expert witness. He also asked whether the board’s year-end report on approved variances goes to the Planning Board and Township Council. Board Attorney Jean Cipriani said the report goes mainly to the council, which can use it to spot repeated variance requests and consider changing the code.

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Sources: Jackson Township