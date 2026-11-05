Advocates Demand Tougher Charges After Emaciated Dog “Sabrina” Found Tied Up and Abandoned in Weehawken

A Staten Island-based rescue group says the dog remains hospitalized, and the man identified in the case received only a court summons on a disorderly persons offense.

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. – An animal advocacy group is urging the public to press the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for stronger charges in the case of a severely emaciated dog named Sabrina, who was found tied up and abandoned in Weehawken. The group, Pitbulls and Addicts, which is based in Staten Island, New York, says she is still hospitalized and recovering from the effects of starvation.

Dog Found Starved and Tied Up

According to the group’s social media post, Sabrina was so thin that every rib and vertebra was visible when she was found. She remains in the hospital. The group says it is fighting for “justice” for the dog and wants the case reviewed more closely.

Advocates say Emil Bustamante of Union City has been identified in connection with the case. According to information the group shared, he faces a disorderly persons offense and was issued a court summons. Shore News Network has not independently confirmed the charge, and no formal statement from police or prosecutors was included in the group’s post. Bustamante is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Attempts to reach him were not part of the group’s post, and he has not publicly commented.

Public Urged to Contact Prosecutor

The group is asking supporters to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-795-6400 or email hcpo@hcpo.org, reference case number 26-39353, and ask that prosecutors review the veterinary evidence and consider whether more serious animal cruelty charges are warranted under New Jersey law. It says it has prepared scripts for callers and asked that they remain respectful and factual.

The group says a hearing is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Weehawken Municipal Court. It advised people to confirm the schedule before attending and to show up peacefully.

The prosecutor’s office has not publicly responded to the campaign, and it is not clear whether the charge could be upgraded. Shore News Network will update this story if officials release more information. Follow more Weehawken news and Hudson County coverage on SNN.