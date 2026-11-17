The district sold two schools to Orthodox Jewish schools and closed a $53.1 million budget gap with years of cuts. Now it wants voters to permanently raise its operating tax levy in a Dec. 8 special election. The last time it asked, voters said no by nearly 2-to-1.

JACKSON, N.J. — The Jackson School District sold two schools for $53.1 million. Now it is asking residents again for permanent tax money in a special election.

Christa McAuliffe Middle School closed in June 2025 after 32 years. The district first listed the 38-acre South Hope Chapel Road campus at a minimum bid of $54.4 million, then cut the price by $10 million. In December 2025, the Board of Education approved selling it for $40 million to Beth Medrash Govoha, the Lakewood yeshiva that is the largest in the country. Sylvia Rosenauer shut down and was sold two years prior. Both are now operating as private Orthodox Jewish yeshivas.

On Dec. 8, voters will decide whether the district can permanently add $7,786,800 to its general operating tax levy. The ballot language states that approval would mean “a permanent increase in the school district’s base general fund” levy. That isn’t a one-time ask; it’s a recurring tax on residents.

District officials call the question “tax-neutral,” but that is merely political wordsmithing. They are claiming debt from a 2002 school construction referendum will be paid off in June 2027. They want to shift the taxes now going to that debt into the operating budget, keeping the overall school tax rate steady.

“The timing of this vote is important,” said Superintendent Dan Baginski. “Debt from a 2002 referendum will be paid off in June 2027. Replacing the expiring debt with an investment in the district’s annual budget would allow the district to secure its financial future while keeping the tax rate steady.”

So instead of lowering taxes, the superintendent wants to extend the tax levy allowed by the last passed referendum.

That also means taxpayers won’t see the tax cut they would otherwise get when that debt retires. If the question passes, they keep paying the same amount, now permanently, to fund operations.

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The Board of Education will hold a public information session on the question at its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center, 101 Don Connor Blvd.

In a letter to families, the district said the money would protect student programs. It also said the money would “stabilize the budget with a $7.8 million increase and less reliance on property-sale proceeds.” The district said it would let Jackson get out from under its state fiscal monitor and repay its state aid advance, returning $800,000 a year to the district.

Two Schools Sold, Hundreds of Jobs Cut

The school sales were among the most painful cuts to hit Jackson families in the district’s budget crisis.

Sylvia Rosenauer Elementary School closed in June 2024 after 62 years. It was shut down to help close an $18 million budget gap. The district sold the Citadel Drive building for $13.1 million to Bais Yaakov of Jackson, an Orthodox Jewish girls’ school, and finalized the sale in 2025.

This week, Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov and Councilwoman-elect Amanda Trombetta met with Baginski and other school board officials.

“Yesterday, Elliott and I had the pleasure of sitting down with the Superintendent and Board of Education President. Thank you to Councilman Palmeri for extending the invitation. It was a great conversation and an important starting point,” Trombetta said in a post of Facebook.

Photo of the Fight for Jackson team meeting with school officials and Council Vice President Giuseppe Palmeri. Photo by Councilwoman-Elect Trombetta/Facebook.

The meeting was coordinated with Palmeri, the former school board president who presided during the early planning stages of selling both schools.

The closures came along with deep cuts throughout the district. To close the $18 million gap in 2024, then-Superintendent Nicole Pormilli proposed cutting 70 positions and eliminating courtesy and late busing, along with cuts to athletics. The Board of Education rejected that budget. The state monitor overrode the board and pushed the cuts through. A last-minute $2.5 million in state aid saved courtesy busing, and the district later began charging families for late bus rides.

By the time Rosenauer closed, the district said it had already eliminated more than 215 staff members. The next year, it faced an original $31 million gap. Its budget eliminated, terminated or rescinded job offers for nearly 80 more positions. Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial high schools merged for the 2024-25 school year, and the old Memorial building became a middle school.

District officials have blamed years of state aid cuts under New Jersey’s school funding formula. Jackson has lost state aid for nine straight years. At the same time, it pays the rising cost of busing a growing nonpublic student population.

The last time Jackson asked voters for more money, they turned it down overwhelmingly. On Nov. 7, 2023, the district sought a permanent $4,035,000 increase to hire guidance counselors, teachers, child study team members and English as a second language teachers. Voters rejected it 64% to 36%. The district went under state fiscal supervision soon after.

The new request also comes on top of a tax levy increase already in place. The district’s 2026-27 budget raised the school tax levy by $9,281,888, to $124,348,607. Baginski said health care costs drove most of the increase, and the district used a health benefit cap waiver to exceed the usual 2% cap.

A local taxpayer watchdog group, Jackson Watchdog News, is calling on Baginski and the board to release a five-year spending plan before the vote. The group wants to know how much of the school sale money has already been spent and how much remains. It is also asking what administrative cuts were considered, how the new money would be spent each year, and whether another funding request will follow.

“Our children deserve a quality education. Our residents deserve transparency, accountability, and responsible spending,” the group said. “Before the vote: open the books. Explain the spending. Show us the plan.”

The district’s information page on the Dec. 8 special question includes frequently asked questions and details on the financial plan.