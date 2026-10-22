Amish Woman Uses Weed Whacker to Fend Off New Jersey Illegal Armed With Knife

A Lancaster County woman used a weed whacker to repel a man accused of approaching her with a knife and handcuffs.

Police say a Hamilton Township man confronted the 23-year-old with a knife and handcuffs before she revved the tool and moved toward him.

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, PA — A 23-year-old Amish woman scared off an alleged kidnapper by revving a weed whacker and stepping toward him while screaming after he approached her with a knife and handcuffs, according to a police affidavit.

Junior Jose Davila-Moran, 26, of Hamilton Township, was arrested following the October 14 confrontation in Lancaster County. Federal immigration officials identified him as a Guatemalan national unlawfully present in the United States, according to Daily Voice’s reporting.

Woman turns yard tool toward attacker

The woman was working near her driveway on Creek Road when a man tapped her from behind, displayed a serrated knife and handcuffs, and demanded that she allow him to restrain her, according to the affidavit described by CBS 21.

She backed away, then revved the weed whacker and advanced a step while screaming. The man fled behind a barn, and she went to a neighbor’s home for help.

Investigators used footage of a pickup truck and license plate records to identify a suspect. During a subsequent photo lineup, the woman identified Davila-Moran.

“This photograph makes me tremble,” she told investigators, according to the police affidavit. Police also recovered handcuffs during the investigation.

ICE lodges immigration detainer

The New Jersey resident faces charges stemming from the alleged attempted kidnapping, including false imprisonment, assault, terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

ICE lodged a detainer with Lancaster County Prison on October 19, federal authorities said, requesting notification before his release and temporary continued custody for a possible immigration transfer.