An 11-Year-Old Ran When a Man Offered Candy From a Dark Van. Police Say He Was a Registered Sex Offender

A Fairfield County grand jury has indicted Russell Pierce Jr. on a felony child enticement charge. A 2005 rape conviction is what made the charge a felony.

A 78-year-old registered sex offender has been indicted after police say he tried to get an 11-year-old to come to his minivan for candy during Lancaster’s citywide Trick or Treat night.

A Fairfield County grand jury indicted Russell Pierce Jr. on Nov. 4 on one count of criminal child enticement, a fifth-degree felony. Police said the child ran away before anything else happened.

Lancaster police officers were sent to the area of West Sixth Avenue and Washington Avenue at about 7:17 p.m. on Oct. 29. Callers had reported a man in a blue minivan trying to draw children to his vehicle with candy.

Officers found the minivan parked on West Sixth Avenue near Washington Avenue with its lights off and Pierce inside. Investigators determined that Pierce had asked the 11-year-old to come to his van for candy, police said.

According to an incident report, three witnesses heard Pierce make the offers to a child. When officers searched the minivan, they found no candy, police said.

Officers also learned that Pierce is on Ohio’s sex offender registry. Police said they established probable cause at the scene. Pierce was arrested and taken to the Fairfield County Jail.

Why the charge is a felony

In most cases, criminal child enticement in Ohio is a first-degree misdemeanor. Ohio Revised Code 2905.05 makes it a fifth-degree felony when the accused has certain earlier convictions, including rape.

Court records show Pierce was convicted of rape in a 2005 Fairfield County case.

The statute covers anyone who knowingly solicits, coaxes, entices or lures a child under 14 to accompany them or get into a vehicle without a parent’s or guardian’s permission. That applies whether or not the person knows the child’s age.

A fifth-degree felony carries a possible prison term of six to 12 months and a fine of up to $2,500, according to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s analysis of the penalty structure.

State law could change

Lawmakers in Columbus are working on a rewrite of the same statute. The Ohio Supreme Court struck down part of it in 2014 in State v. Romage, ruling that the general prohibition was overly broad.

House Bill 168 would require prosecutors to show that a person acted with a sexual motivation or another unlawful purpose. It would also increase penalties in some cases. The Ohio House passed the bill in June 2025, and it is now before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Pierce’s case is being prosecuted under the law as it stands now.

What happens next

With the indictment returned, the case goes to the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas. No arraignment date had been announced publicly when the indictment came down.