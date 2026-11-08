An 18-year-old went fishing on the susquehanna. His boat was found capsized the next morning as the search continues

Strong winds kept all boats except rescue crews off the river Saturday, as the search for Mark Everett Coates III of Havre de Grace went into its third day.

Search crews were back on the Susquehanna River Saturday morning looking for an 18-year-old Havre de Grace man. His small aluminum boat was found overturned the morning after he headed out to fish.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said Mark Everett Coates III launched a 10-foot jon boat from the Water Street Boat Ramp in Havre de Grace on Wednesday, Nov. 4. He was last known to be operating it near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge, which carries U.S. 40, at about 5 p.m.

Officers were dispatched Thursday morning after the boat was reported capsized near Garrett Island, on the Cecil County side of the river. An agency spokesman said the boat was found about half a mile upstream from where Coates launched. He said Coates had gone fishing and was alone in the boat.

Mark everett coates iii

Coates was last seen in a chartreuse long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

High winds complicate the search

Natural Resources Police said Saturday that strong winds had made the water unsafe for any vessel except rescue teams. Boaters were told to stay clear of the search area between the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, which carries I-95, and the Amtrak bridge.

Aviation units were expected to fly over the area throughout Saturday. Police said drone flights there are restricted to law enforcement and emergency responders, so private operators should keep their drones on the ground.

Weather caused problems from the beginning. The Susquehanna Hose Company said Thursday that conditions were making it hard to get aircraft to the scene. U.S. Coast Guard aviation later arrived to help.

A multi-county, multi-state effort

Natural Resources Police are leading the search. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Susquehanna Hose Company, Harford County Emergency Services, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Chesapeake Search Dogs are assisting.

Dive and aviation teams from Harford and Baltimore counties have joined, along with crews from New Castle County, Delaware.

Authorities have not said what caused the boat to capsize.

Police are asking anyone who saw related boating activity on Wednesday evening, or who knows where Coates went after leaving the Havre de Grace ramp, to call Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.