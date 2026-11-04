A shelter worker discovered Willow wandering outside after an unidentified person left her in a plastic container at 1 a.m. during a chilly New Jersey night.

NEWARK, N.J. – An animal named Willow was abandoned outside a Newark shelter in a plastic storage bin in the middle of the night, spending more than six hours unattended before an employee arrived and discovered her roaming loose. The frightening ordeal ended when shelter workers safely caught Willow and brought her inside for medical evaluation.

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Associated Humane Societies Newark reported that an unidentified individual approached the shelter at approximately 1 a.m., carrying a plastic bin containing Willow. The person placed the container outside the entrance and walked away, leaving the animal behind.

Photo: animal abandoned outside newark shelter in plastic bin overnight, found roaming six hours later

Temperatures dropped to approximately 47 degrees that night, according to the shelter. By the time an employee arrived more than six hours later, Willow had escaped the container and was running loose outside the building.

Animal Left Outside Newark Shelter in Plastic Container

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when an unidentified person arrived at the Associated Humane Societies shelter in Newark.

According to the organization’s social media account, the individual carried a plastic bin to the shelter entrance, set it down and left.

Willow was inside the container.

With the shelter unattended overnight, the animal remained outside during temperatures the organization said reached a low of 47 degrees.

It was not until more than six hours later that an employee arriving for work discovered what had happened.

By then, Willow had managed to escape from the plastic container.

Instead of remaining inside the bin, she was moving freely around the property, creating additional concern that she could wander away or encounter danger.

Shelter staff were able to catch her safely.

Newark Shelter Workers Rescue Willow After Overnight Abandonment

The discovery prompted an emotional reaction from Associated Humane Societies Newark, which shared the circumstances of Willow’s abandonment in a public post.

“How could anyone do this?” the organization wrote.

The shelter described the overnight temperatures and the length of time Willow had been left unattended before a staff member arrived.

Fortunately, workers located the animal and secured her before she disappeared from the property or suffered a reported injury.

Willow was then taken into the shelter’s care, where veterinary staff began assessing her health.

The organization did not disclose whether Willow had any preexisting medical conditions or suffered injuries during the night.

It also did not identify the person who left her at the entrance or explain why the animal had been abandoned.

The organization confirmed that Willow was safe following the rescue.

Willow Receiving Medical Evaluation, Not Available for Visits Until November 12

Following the incident, Associated Humane Societies Newark announced that Willow would not be available to meet visitors until November 12.

The delay allows shelter staff time to evaluate her health and provide necessary care following her overnight ordeal.

The organization did not announce an adoption date or specify whether Willow would be available for immediate adoption once visitors are permitted to meet her.

Willow’s condition and future placement will depend on the shelter’s assessment and any additional arrangements made by staff.

The shelter’s announcement focused on the circumstances of her abandonment and the relief of finding her safe.

“Willow is now safely in our care at AHS Newark, and our medical department is assessing her health,” the organization stated.

Shelter Abandonment Raises Concerns About Animal Safety

Leaving an animal unattended outside a shelter can expose it to weather, traffic and other hazards, especially during overnight hours when staff may not be present.

In Willow’s case, the plastic container did not keep her confined until employees arrived.

She escaped and was found roaming outside the shelter more than six hours after being left there.

The organization did not indicate whether the unidentified individual had contacted staff beforehand or whether any investigation into the abandonment was underway.

Associated Humane Societies Newark provides shelter and care for animals in need, and its staff are now overseeing Willow’s recovery and evaluation.

Anyone seeking information about Willow or the shelter’s intake procedures can contact the organization through its official Facebook page.