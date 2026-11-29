Pawling, NY – A barn fire on Thanksgiving morning in the Town of Pawling killed numerous animals and has now led to a second investigation. Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking into how the dogs and horses on the property were being treated.

Deputies were called at about 9 a.m. Thursday to a property on North Quaker Hill Road for a report of a structure fire at a barn that held dogs and horses.

The barn was a total loss. The sheriff’s office said most of the animals escaped “due to the efforts of the owner and first responders,” but “numerous other animals lost their lives.”

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and the Pawling Fire Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.

What we know so far When: About 9 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

About 9 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day Where: A barn on North Quaker Hill Road, Town of Pawling

A barn on North Quaker Hill Road, Town of Pawling Damage: The barn was a total loss

The barn was a total loss Animals: Most escaped, and numerous others died

Most escaped, and numerous others died Investigations: One into the cause of the fire, a second into how the animals were cared for

A second investigation into animal care

The sheriff’s office said that while investigating the fire, it found that “the treatment of the animals and their living conditions” were “questionable.” That led the Detective Bureau to open a separate case.

“This investigation is focusing solely on how the animals were treated and cared for at the location, and every aspect of their care and treatment is being actively investigated by Sheriff’s Office Detectives,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it has worked with local veterinarians from the start to give medical care and housing to the animals that survived while the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions.

“It is understood that any case involving the possible mistreatment of animals can trigger strong emotions, however rushing to judgement only serves as a distraction,” the sheriff’s office said. It urged people following the case “to refrain from disclosing their personal opinions before the investigation has concluded.”

The sheriff’s office said a case this large takes time. “It is imperative that any investigation be conducted in a thorough and deliberate manner to ensure that all facts are gathered and all evidence evaluated before a conclusion is reached,” it said.

Both investigations are ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said it may release more information as they move forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3820, call the tip line at 845-605-2583 or email dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential.

Sources: Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office