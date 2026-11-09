Annual njea conference celebrates the "gay agenda" but skips the drag queens

Four of roughly 135 in-person workshops at last week’s teachers‘ convention focused on LGBTQ students and lessons, along with an LGBTQ committee breakfast. That is a smaller footprint than the drag programming that drew national criticism in past years.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Thousands of New Jersey teachers came to Atlantic City last Thursday and Friday for the NJEA Convention, the two days each November when most public schools in the state close.

America Ferrera and Questlove gave the keynotes. The union bills the event as the largest gathering of K-12 educators in the world, and it typically draws more than 20,000 teachers and support staff.

For several years the convention’s LGBTQ programming has turned it into a recurring flashpoint in New Jersey’s fight over what children learn in public schools. This year’s program shows that programming is still there, though in a lower-key form than in past years.

What was on this year’s program

The 2026 convention program lists four in-person professional development sessions focused specifically on LGBTQ topics. All four were held Thursday.

From 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there were two:

“Making Schools Safer for LGBTQIA+ Students,” for pre-K through 12th grade and higher education. It was led by Carol Watchler, whose name is on the union’s annual LGBTQIA+ advocacy conference, and Patrick Rumaker.

for pre-K through 12th grade and higher education. It was led by Carol Watchler, whose name is on the union’s annual LGBTQIA+ advocacy conference, and Patrick Rumaker. “Frameworks for Success: LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Unit Development,” for middle and high school teachers, led by Kate Okeson. Okeson co-wrote the union’s 2022 article celebrating that year’s convention drag story hour.

From 1:45 to 3 p.m., there were two more:

“How We Advance LGBTQIA+ Civil Rights Through Unionism,” for pre-K through 12th grade, educational support staff and higher education.

for pre-K through 12th grade, educational support staff and higher education. “Q-riculum: LGBTQ+ Topics in the English Classroom,” aimed at higher education.

The NJEA Consortium stage, which the program says is funded by National Education Association grants, also scheduled a Friday talk titled “Beyond the Rainbow: Moving from Visibility to Vulnerability.”

On Friday morning, the union’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Committee held its SOGI Breakfast. The program said it would include a short documentary on the committee’s history, highlighting people who “paved the way.”

The committee is also part of the NJEA Equity Alliance, which had a booth on the exhibit hall floor.

Unlike 2022 and 2025, the printed program lists no drag session or story hour. None of the 16 virtual workshops was LGBTQ-focused.

Photo: annual njea conference celebrates the "gay agenda" but skips the drag queens

2022: The drag story hour

The programming became a statewide controversy in 2022.

That November, the convention hosted “LGBTQIA+ Banned Books – Drag Queen Story Hour,” which the union itself called a historic convention first. Drag performers Astala Vista and Vinchelle read “And Tango Makes Three,” “Prince and Knight” and “I Am Jazz” to educators.

Drag queen glow-up 2022 njea. Photo by njea

The convention program pitched the session as a way for educators to “explore and express their intersectional identities.”

Afterward, committee members celebrated in an article on the NJEA website.

“The LGBTQIA+ representation at the NJEA Convention made us PROUD!” they wrote.

That year’s convention also included “Planning for Change: LGBTQ-Inclusive Lesson Design” and a session on teen sexual health. Conservative outlets seized on the story hour, and clips of it spread on social media.

2023 and 2025: The programming continues

A conservative watchdog, the Capital Research Center, reviewed the 2023 program. It counted five workshops on LGBTQIA+ topics and banned books, including a drag queen story time, and called the convention “a bastion for left-leaning politics.”

In 2025, the consortium scheduled “Drag Is Not a Crime: The Past, Present, and Future of Drag,” which the union described as “art, resistance, and activism.” That lineup also included “Standing Up for Transgender and Non-Binary Students.”

The 2025 drag session drew fresh fire because of its timing. It came days after the governor’s race, in which the union’s political committee had endorsed Democrat Mikie Sherrill. It also came months after the union spent more than $40 million backing its former president, Sean Spiller, in his losing bid for the Democratic nomination.

Wells Winegar, executive director of the New Jersey Policy Institute, attended the 2025 convention and criticized it in a piece for NJEdReport. He said few of the sessions had any clear tie to classroom instruction or student achievement. Even so, he wrote that the drag session’s discussion was “thoughtful and civil.”

Year-round, not just November

The union’s LGBTQ advocacy goes well beyond the convention.

The NJEA holds an annual Carol Watchler LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Conference at its Trenton headquarters. The fourth one was held in June to open Pride Month.

The union also runs an LGBTQ and ally network called Educators for Equality, which it says has more than 670 members. Its “Rainbow Connection” collects what the union calls age-appropriate classroom resources, and it hands out Safe Space decals for classrooms.

Union leaders frame the work as student safety. “Our schools need to be inclusive, safe and welcoming to all,” Spiller said during an earlier fight over state school policies.

What the law already requires

Much of the debate is over how far teachers go beyond what state law already requires.

In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring public middle and high schools to teach the political, economic and social contributions of LGBT people and people with disabilities, starting in the 2020-21 school year. New Jersey was the second state to do so, after California.

“LGBTQ+ history is part of our shared story, and students deserve to know it,” Murphy wrote when he signed it.

The law includes no parental opt-out, and each district designs its own lessons. The state also runs an Advisory Commission on Advancing LGBTQIA+ Youth Equity and Inclusion in Schools through the New Jersey Department of Education.

The case for it

Garden State Equality, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, argues the programming protects kids. When the curriculum law passed, then-policy director Aaron Potenza said studies show inclusive schools have “significantly less bullying” over sexual orientation and gender identity.

The group’s advocacy director, Lauren Albrecht, has called affirming schools “a lifeline for LGBTQ+ students.”

The union also argues voters back it on the most heated question: whether schools must tell parents when a student comes out. A 2023 poll commissioned by the NJEA found voters agreed 74% to 18% that politicians shouldn’t force teachers to “out” a student who is gay or uses a different pronoun.

The case against

Opponents, mostly Republicans and religious groups, raise three main objections.

The first is time. Schools close for two days, and critics argue that identity-focused sessions do little for students still making up pandemic learning losses.

Photo: annual njea conference celebrates the "gay agenda" but skips the drag queens

The second is parental rights. Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, has argued that LGBTQ material is woven into science, social studies and English, so parents who think they can opt out are mistaken. “You can opt out of everything, because you can’t,” he said sarcastically.

A petition to Murphy signed by more than 7,000 people by early 2020 asked for an opt-out from what it called “radical and controversial classroom content.”

The third is politics. Critics point out that the union shaping teacher training is also one of the most powerful political players in Trenton.

Where the fight goes next

The U.S. Supreme Court reshaped the debate in 2025. In Mahmoud v. Taylor, it ruled that parents have a right to pull children from certain lessons for religious reasons. The ruling does not ban LGBTQ-inclusive lessons. Some New Jersey districts have reported more families using the opt-out, though not in large numbers.

Republicans want more. Several “Parents’ Bill of Rights” bills are pending this session, including Assembly Bill A4776. It would let parents review curriculum and opt children out of lessons that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs. It would also require schools to tell parents about a student’s asserted gender identity, pronouns and preferred name.

The bills face long odds in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, especially after Democrats’ gains in the Nov. 3 midterms. None has advanced out of committee.