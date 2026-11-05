Armed suspect pulls gun on bensalem resident during overnight vehicle theft attempt

Bensalem police are investigating multiple vehicle thefts and attempted thefts after a resident encountered a suspicious man who pulled a firearm near a neighbor’s car.

BENSALEM, PA – A Bensalem resident investigating suspicious activity near a neighbor’s vehicle was confronted by a man who pulled a gun from his waistband early Thursday morning, according to police. The frightening encounter occurred during a series of overnight vehicle thefts and attempted thefts reported across the Bucks County township.

The Bensalem Township Police Department said the armed confrontation happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. when a resident noticed a man crouching beside a neighbor’s vehicle. When the resident approached, the individual stood up and produced a firearm.

The suspect left the area without firing the weapon, and no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the encounter along with several other vehicle-related incidents and are warning residents not to confront anyone they suspect of attempting to steal a car.

Bensalem Resident Encounters Armed Suspect Near Neighbor’s Car

The encounter unfolded during the early morning hours when a resident spotted a suspicious individual crouching beside a parked vehicle.

According to investigators, the resident approached the man, who stood up and pulled a firearm from his waistband.

The department did not indicate whether the weapon was pointed directly at the resident or whether any verbal threats were made.

The suspect subsequently left the area without discharging the gun.

No injuries were reported during the confrontation.

Police described the individual as a Black male but did not provide an estimated age, clothing description or other identifying characteristics in the public announcement.

The department also did not disclose the street or neighborhood where the incident occurred.

Investigators have not announced whether the individual successfully entered the vehicle or removed any property.

Multiple Vehicle Thefts Reported Across Bensalem Township

The armed confrontation was one of several incidents under investigation following reports of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts throughout Bensalem overnight.

Police confirmed they were investigating multiple reports but did not specify how many vehicles were stolen or how many attempted thefts had been reported.

The department also did not disclose whether the incidents occurred in the same neighborhood or were spread across different sections of the township.

Investigators have not established publicly whether the armed individual was involved in the other reported vehicle thefts.

No information was released about possible getaway vehicles, surveillance footage or additional suspects.

The police department said its investigations remain active and that no further details were available for release.

The discovery of a firearm during one attempted theft has prompted an additional warning about the dangers of confronting suspected thieves.

Police Warn Residents Not to Confront Car Thieves

Bensalem police are urging residents to avoid approaching anyone they see attempting to break into or steal a vehicle.

The department emphasized the warning following the encounter in which a resident came face-to-face with an armed suspect.

“If you observe someone attempting to break into or steal a vehicle, DO NOT approach or confront the individual,” police said in their public safety advisory.

Instead, residents should immediately call 911 and report the suspicious activity.

If it is safe to do so, police recommend continuing to observe the individual from a secure location without drawing attention.

The department’s guidance is intended to prevent residents from placing themselves in danger while allowing officers to respond and investigate.

In Thursday morning’s encounter, the suspect displayed a firearm but left without firing it.

Police stressed that residents should allow responding officers to handle potentially dangerous situations.

Bensalem Police Urge Drivers to Secure Their Vehicles

Along with warning residents about confrontations, the Bensalem Township Police Department is encouraging motorists to take basic precautions against vehicle theft.

Drivers should keep their vehicles locked at all times, including when parked in residential neighborhoods or driveways.

Police also recommend removing valuables from sight rather than leaving them visible inside unattended vehicles.

The department has not disclosed whether unlocked vehicles were specifically targeted in the recent incidents.

Investigators are continuing to examine the overnight theft reports and the encounter involving the armed individual.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or released a timetable for additional information.