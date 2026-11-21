The federal agency is reevaluating a key permit for the stalled project, which would put up to 200 turbines just 9 miles off the coast. It is the latest federal hurdle for New Jersey’s biggest offshore wind plan.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking a second look at its approval of Atlantic Shores South, the massive offshore wind project planned off the Jersey Shore.

The Army Corps confirmed Tuesday that it is reevaluating the permit it issued for the project. Developer EDF Renewables North America has proposed building as many as 200 wind turbines about 9 miles off Atlantic City.

Key Points The Army Corps of Engineers is reevaluating its approval of the Atlantic Shores South offshore wind project.

The project calls for up to 200 turbines about 9 miles off Atlantic City.

The permit covers turbines, substations, undersea cables and work on the seabed and shoreline.

It is the latest in a series of federal reviews that have stalled the project.

The Corps permit is one of several the project needs. It authorizes the installation of turbines, offshore substations and undersea transmission cables, along with construction work on the seabed and along the shoreline. A review could reach the project’s effects on the ocean floor and marine habitat, fish and other marine life, and coastal areas where cables would come ashore.

Another Setback for a Stalled Project

The 2.8-gigawatt project, once a centerpiece of New Jersey’s clean energy plans, has been hit with one federal setback after another since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025 and halted new offshore wind approvals.

In March 2025, the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency pulled back a key air pollution permit for the project. In August, a federal judge allowed the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to reconsider its own approval of Atlantic Shores. The project has also stalled commercially and is no longer listed on the developer’s website.

New Jersey Offshore Wind Map – Status of all projects

Opponents along the Shore, including coastal groups in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, have fought the project for years. They argue it would harm fishing, marine life and tourism and drive up electric bills. Earlier this week, Save Long Beach Island told Congress that offshore wind would cost coastal households about $1,158 a year.

Supporters, including labor unions, environmental groups and clean energy advocates, say offshore wind would provide fixed-price power, create jobs and reduce New Jersey’s dependence on natural gas.

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The Army Corps’ review does not by itself revoke the permit or stop the project, but it adds more uncertainty to the effort’s future. Updates on the project’s federal permits are available through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Sources: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management